Signale / MetaTrader 5 / BTC Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela

BTC Gold Highest BreakOut

Michal Kudela
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -92%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
46
Gewinntrades:
19 (41.30%)
Verlusttrades:
27 (58.70%)
Bester Trade:
15.64 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.16 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
137.40 EUR (849 814 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-228.96 EUR (2 065 780 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (27.18 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
27.18 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
27.61%
Max deposit load:
81.67%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
19
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.75
Long-Positionen:
23 (50.00%)
Short-Positionen:
23 (50.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.60
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.99 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.23 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.48 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-53.60 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-53.60 EUR (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-92.50%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
94.45 EUR
Maximaler:
121.70 EUR (95.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
95.64% (121.70 EUR)
Kapital:
61.05% (13.84 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 36
XAUUSD 10
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -119
XAUUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.2M
XAUUSD 1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.64 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -13 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +27.18 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -53.60 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.35 × 74
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3421
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
noch 98 ...
This trading signal uses an aggressive setup with an estimated risk of approximately 10% of account equity per trading cycle. All trades are executed fully automatically by my custom Expert Advisor, available here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155821

The strategy is optimized for dynamic market conditions and uses a combination of technical filters to identify high-probability entry zones.
This signal is intended for users who understand and accept increased equity volatility in exchange for potentially higher performance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 02:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 03:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 19:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 19:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 20:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 20:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
BTC Gold Highest BreakOut
30 USD pro Monat
-92%
0
0
USD
58
EUR
6
100%
46
41%
28%
0.60
-1.99
EUR
96%
1:500
Kopieren

