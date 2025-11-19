SeñalesSecciones
BTC Gold Highest BreakOut

Michal Kudela
0 comentarios
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -78%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
41
Transacciones Rentables:
17 (41.46%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
24 (58.54%)
Mejor transacción:
15.64 EUR
Peor transacción:
-13.16 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
124.07 EUR (692 914 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-202.50 EUR (1 863 038 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (27.18 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
27.18 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.17
Actividad comercial:
27.61%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.07%
Último trade:
18 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.74
Transacciones Largas:
20 (48.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
21 (51.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.61
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.91 EUR
Beneficio medio:
7.30 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-8.44 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-53.60 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-53.60 EUR (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-78.69%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
78.43 EUR
Máxima:
105.68 EUR (83.05%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
83.05% (105.68 EUR)
De fondos:
31.81% (17.77 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 32
XAUUSD 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD -115
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD -1.2M
XAUUSD 2.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.64 EUR
Peor transacción: -13 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +27.18 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -53.60 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3421
Exness-MT5Real8
1.31 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
otros 98...
This trading signal uses an aggressive setup with an estimated risk of approximately 10% of account equity per trading cycle. All trades are executed fully automatically by my custom Expert Advisor, available here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155821

The strategy is optimized for dynamic market conditions and uses a combination of technical filters to identify high-probability entry zones.
This signal is intended for users who understand and accept increased equity volatility in exchange for potentially higher performance.


2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 02:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 03:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 19:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 19:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 20:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 20:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
