This trading signal uses an aggressive setup with an estimated risk of approximately 10% of account equity per trading cycle. All trades are executed fully automatically by my custom Expert Advisor, available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155821

The strategy is optimized for dynamic market conditions and uses a combination of technical filters to identify high-probability entry zones.

This signal is intended for users who understand and accept increased equity volatility in exchange for potentially higher performance.