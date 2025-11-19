SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / BTC Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela

BTC Gold Highest BreakOut

Michal Kudela
0 comentários
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -78%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
41
Negociações com lucro:
17 (41.46%)
Negociações com perda:
24 (58.54%)
Melhor negociação:
15.64 EUR
Pior negociação:
-13.16 EUR
Lucro bruto:
124.07 EUR (692 914 pips)
Perda bruta:
-202.50 EUR (1 863 038 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (27.18 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
27.18 EUR (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.17
Atividade de negociação:
27.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
21.07%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.74
Negociações longas:
20 (48.78%)
Negociações curtas:
21 (51.22%)
Fator de lucro:
0.61
Valor esperado:
-1.91 EUR
Lucro médio:
7.30 EUR
Perda média:
-8.44 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-53.60 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-53.60 EUR (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-78.69%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
78.43 EUR
Máximo:
105.68 EUR (83.05%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
83.05% (105.68 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
31.81% (17.77 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 32
XAUUSD 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD -115
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD -1.2M
XAUUSD 2.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +15.64 EUR
Pior negociação: -13 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +27.18 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -53.60 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

This trading signal uses an aggressive setup with an estimated risk of approximately 10% of account equity per trading cycle. All trades are executed fully automatically by my custom Expert Advisor, available here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155821

The strategy is optimized for dynamic market conditions and uses a combination of technical filters to identify high-probability entry zones.
This signal is intended for users who understand and accept increased equity volatility in exchange for potentially higher performance.


Sem comentários
