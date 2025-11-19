The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-4 2.40 × 1290 RoboForex-Pro-5 2.63 × 1898 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 3.22 × 211 RoboForex-Pro-6 3.32 × 867 RoboForex-Pro-3 5.70 × 70 ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 5.91 × 420 Axi-US03-Live 10.24 × 793 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor