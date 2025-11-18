SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SOUQ
Ayman Gaber Ibrahim Ahmed

SOUQ

Ayman Gaber Ibrahim Ahmed
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
XMGlobal-Real 13
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
34 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
11.41 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
48.00 USD (34 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (48.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.00 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
99.01%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
33 (97.06%)
Short Trades:
1 (2.94%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.41 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
12.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.75% (10.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 35K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.41 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

SOUQ

A professional trading strategy based on the smart integration of short-, medium-, and long-term trades, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between capturing fast market opportunities and building stable, sustainable growth over the medium and long term.

The approach relies on overall trend analysis and Price Action, with carefully selected high-probability entry points.
The focus is on trade quality rather than quantity, allowing the strategy to adapt effectively to different market conditions (trending, corrections, and ranging markets).

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Strict capital management

  • Controlled risk per trade

  • Clearly defined stop-loss on every position

  • No martingale or lot multiplication

  • Careful control of drawdown

🎯 Objective

The primary objective is capital protection first, followed by consistent and cumulative account growth over the medium and long term.

📝 Important Guidelines for Investors

  • Please do not rush results; professional trading requires patience and discipline.

  • It is strongly recommended not to withdraw funds during the first 3 months, as this period is dedicated to capital protection and building positions from strong, well-defined levels.

  • After this phase, withdrawals should be made monthly and from profits only, to maintain account stability and long-term performance.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. However, this strategy is built on experience, discipline, and a clearly defined risk-management framework.


Strategy Overview:

SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth.

​Why Subscribe to SOUQ?

​Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority.

​High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution.

​No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies.

​Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth.

​Subscriber Requirements:

​Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective.

​Leverage: 1:500 is recommended.

​Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low).

​Goal:

My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey.

​"Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."

No reviews
2025.12.23 12:21 2025.12.23 12:21:05  

SOUQ A professional trading strategy based on the smart integration of short-, medium-, and long-term trades, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between capturing fast market opportunities and building stable, sustainable growth over the medium and long term. The approach relies on overall trend analysis and Price Action, with carefully selected high-probability entry points. The focus is on trade quality rather than quantity, allowing the strategy to adapt effectively to different market conditions (trending, corrections, and ranging markets). 🛡️ Risk Management Strict capital management Controlled risk per trade Clearly defined stop-loss on every position No martingale or lot multiplication Careful control of drawdown 🎯 Objective The primary objective is capital protection first, followed by consistent and cumulative account growth over the medium and long term. 📝 Important Guidelines for Investors Please do not rush results; professional trading requires patience and discipline. It is strongly recommended not to withdraw funds during the first 3 months, as this period is dedicated to capital protection and building positions from strong, well-defined levels. After this phase, withdrawals should be made monthly and from profits only, to maintain account stability and long-term performance. ⚠️ Disclaimer Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. However, this strategy is built on experience, discipline, and a clearly defined risk-management framework.

2025.12.23 12:20 2025.12.23 12:20:07  

Strategy Overview: SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth. ​Why Subscribe to SOUQ? ​Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority. ​High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution. ​No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies. ​Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth. ​Subscriber Requirements: ​Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective. ​Leverage: 1:500 is recommended. ​Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low). ​Goal: My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey. ​"Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."

2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 12:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 12:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 18:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 22:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SOUQ
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
420
USD
4
0%
34
100%
99%
n/a
1.41
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.