SOUQ

A professional trading strategy based on the smart integration of short-, medium-, and long-term trades, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between capturing fast market opportunities and building stable, sustainable growth over the medium and long term.

The approach relies on overall trend analysis and Price Action, with carefully selected high-probability entry points.

The focus is on trade quality rather than quantity, allowing the strategy to adapt effectively to different market conditions (trending, corrections, and ranging markets).

🛡️ Risk Management

Strict capital management

Controlled risk per trade

Clearly defined stop-loss on every position

No martingale or lot multiplication

Careful control of drawdown

🎯 Objective

The primary objective is capital protection first, followed by consistent and cumulative account growth over the medium and long term.

📝 Important Guidelines for Investors

Please do not rush results ; professional trading requires patience and discipline.

It is strongly recommended not to withdraw funds during the first 3 months , as this period is dedicated to capital protection and building positions from strong, well-defined levels .

After this phase, withdrawals should be made monthly and from profits only, to maintain account stability and long-term performance.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. However, this strategy is built on experience, discipline, and a clearly defined risk-management framework.





Strategy Overview:

SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth.

​Why Subscribe to SOUQ?

​Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority.

​High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution.

​No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies.

​Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth.

​Subscriber Requirements:

​Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective.

​Leverage: 1:500 is recommended.

​Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low).

​Goal:

My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey.

​"Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."