El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 13" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
SOUQ
📊 Descripción de la Estrategia
Una estrategia de trading profesional basada en la integración inteligente de operaciones a corto, medio y largo plazo, con el objetivo de lograr un equilibrio óptimo entre aprovechar oportunidades rápidas del mercado y construir un crecimiento estable y sostenible a medio y largo plazo.
El enfoque se basa en el análisis de la tendencia general y en Price Action, con una cuidadosa selección de puntos de entrada de alta probabilidad.
El énfasis está en la calidad de las operaciones y no en la cantidad, lo que permite a la estrategia adaptarse eficazmente a diferentes condiciones del mercado (tendencias, correcciones y rangos).
🛡️ Gestión de Riesgos
-
Gestión estricta del capital
-
Riesgo controlado por operación
-
Stop Loss claramente definido en cada posición
-
Sin martingala ni multiplicación de lotes
-
Control riguroso del drawdown
🎯 Objetivo
El objetivo principal es proteger el capital en primer lugar, seguido de un crecimiento constante y acumulativo de la cuenta a medio y largo plazo.
📝 Recomendaciones Importantes para Inversores
-
Por favor, no apresure los resultados; el trading profesional requiere paciencia y disciplina.
-
Se recomienda encarecidamente no retirar fondos durante los primeros 3 meses, ya que este período se dedica a la protección del capital y a la construcción de posiciones desde niveles fuertes y bien definidos.
-
Tras esta fase, se recomienda realizar retiros mensuales y únicamente de las ganancias, para mantener la estabilidad de la cuenta y el rendimiento a largo plazo.
⚠️ Aviso Legal
El trading conlleva riesgos y los resultados pasados no garantizan resultados futuros. No obstante, esta estrategia se basa en experiencia, disciplina y un marco claro de gestión de riesgos.
"Strategic Update: Disciplined Year-End Trading Pause" As we approach the fiscal year-end, our strategy shifts toward Capital Preservation as a top priority. Given the current Low Liquidity environment and the potential for erratic volatility, we have decided to pause all trading activities until the first week of 2026. In our professional approach, Discipline is the key to Long-term Consistency. Maintaining our Low Drawdown profile is far more valuable than chasing gains in an unstable market. We look forward to the return of institutional volume to resume our Compounding Growth path. Thank you for choosing professional risk management. See you in 2026.
Strategy Overview: SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth. Why Subscribe to SOUQ? Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority. High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution. No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies. Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth. Subscriber Requirements: Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective. Leverage: 1:500 is recommended. Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low). Goal: My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey. "Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."
