Ayman Gaber Ibrahim Ahmed

SOUQ

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 22%
XMGlobal-Real 13
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
39
Transacciones Rentables:
39 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
15.39 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
82.60 USD (69 430 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
39 (82.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
82.60 USD (39)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.59
Actividad comercial:
99.01%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.07%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
38 (97.44%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (2.56%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
2.12 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.12 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
22.23%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
2.75% (10.22 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLDm# 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GOLDm# 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GOLDm# 69K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.39 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 39
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +82.60 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 13" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

SOUQ

📊 Descripción de la Estrategia

Una estrategia de trading profesional basada en la integración inteligente de operaciones a corto, medio y largo plazo, con el objetivo de lograr un equilibrio óptimo entre aprovechar oportunidades rápidas del mercado y construir un crecimiento estable y sostenible a medio y largo plazo.

El enfoque se basa en el análisis de la tendencia general y en Price Action, con una cuidadosa selección de puntos de entrada de alta probabilidad.
El énfasis está en la calidad de las operaciones y no en la cantidad, lo que permite a la estrategia adaptarse eficazmente a diferentes condiciones del mercado (tendencias, correcciones y rangos).

🛡️ Gestión de Riesgos

  • Gestión estricta del capital

  • Riesgo controlado por operación

  • Stop Loss claramente definido en cada posición

  • Sin martingala ni multiplicación de lotes

  • Control riguroso del drawdown

🎯 Objetivo

El objetivo principal es proteger el capital en primer lugar, seguido de un crecimiento constante y acumulativo de la cuenta a medio y largo plazo.

📝 Recomendaciones Importantes para Inversores

  • Por favor, no apresure los resultados; el trading profesional requiere paciencia y disciplina.

  • Se recomienda encarecidamente no retirar fondos durante los primeros 3 meses, ya que este período se dedica a la protección del capital y a la construcción de posiciones desde niveles fuertes y bien definidos.

  • Tras esta fase, se recomienda realizar retiros mensuales y únicamente de las ganancias, para mantener la estabilidad de la cuenta y el rendimiento a largo plazo.

⚠️ Aviso Legal

El trading conlleva riesgos y los resultados pasados no garantizan resultados futuros. No obstante, esta estrategia se basa en experiencia, disciplina y un marco claro de gestión de riesgos.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.25 06:50 2025.12.25 06:50:03  

​"Strategic Update: Disciplined Year-End Trading Pause" ​As we approach the fiscal year-end, our strategy shifts toward Capital Preservation as a top priority. Given the current Low Liquidity environment and the potential for erratic volatility, we have decided to pause all trading activities until the first week of 2026. ​In our professional approach, Discipline is the key to Long-term Consistency. Maintaining our Low Drawdown profile is far more valuable than chasing gains in an unstable market. We look forward to the return of institutional volume to resume our Compounding Growth path. ​Thank you for choosing professional risk management. See you in 2026.

2025.12.23 12:21 2025.12.23 12:21:05  

2025.12.23 12:20 2025.12.23 12:20:07  

2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 12:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 12:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 18:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 22:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
