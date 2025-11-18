- 成長
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-Real 13"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
SOUQ
📊 戦略の概要
本戦略は、短期・中期・長期トレードを知的に組み合わせたプロフェッショナルな取引戦略であり、短期的な市場機会を捉えながら、中長期にわたる安定的かつ持続可能な成長を目指します。
全体的なトレンド分析と**プライスアクション（Price Action）**に基づき、高確率のエントリーポイントを厳選します。
取引回数ではなく、取引の質を最優先することで、トレンド・調整・レンジといった様々な市場環境に柔軟に対応します。
🛡️ リスク管理
-
厳格な資金管理
-
取引ごとに管理されたリスク
-
すべてのポジションに明確なストップロスを設定
-
マーチンゲールやロット増加は不使用
-
ドローダウンの厳密な管理
🎯 目的
最優先の目的は資金を保護することであり、その上で中長期的に安定した累積成長を実現することです。
📝 投資家向け重要なガイドライン
-
結果を急がないでください。プロフェッショナルな取引には忍耐と規律が必要です。
-
最初の3か月間は資金の出金を行わないことを強く推奨します。この期間は、資金保全と、強力かつ信頼性の高い価格水準からのポジション構築に充てられます。
-
その後は、毎月、利益からのみ出金することを推奨します。これにより、口座の安定性と長期的なパフォーマンスを維持できます。
⚠️ リスクに関する注意事項
金融市場での取引にはリスクが伴い、過去の実績が将来の成果を保証するものではありません。ただし、本戦略は経験、規律、明確なリスク管理フレームワークに基づいて構築されています。
We closed the week with an outstanding 22.23% total growth, while maintaining our strict risk management with a Maximum Drawdown of only 2.8%. Our hybrid strategy is performing as planned, balancing long-term positions with short-term opportunities. The current floating profit reflects the strength of our long-term outlook on Gold. Thank you to all followers for your trust. We are ready for another productive week starting Monday! #WeeklyUpdate #GoldTrading #LowRisk #Growth
"Strategic Update: Disciplined Year-End Trading Pause" As we approach the fiscal year-end, our strategy shifts toward Capital Preservation as a top priority. Given the current Low Liquidity environment and the potential for erratic volatility, we have decided to pause all trading activities until the first week of 2026. In our professional approach, Discipline is the key to Long-term Consistency. Maintaining our Low Drawdown profile is far more valuable than chasing gains in an unstable market. We look forward to the return of institutional volume to resume our Compounding Growth path. Thank you for choosing professional risk management. See you in 2026.
SOUQ A professional trading strategy based on the smart integration of short-, medium-, and long-term trades, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between capturing fast market opportunities and building stable, sustainable growth over the medium and long term. The approach relies on overall trend analysis and Price Action, with carefully selected high-probability entry points. The focus is on trade quality rather than quantity, allowing the strategy to adapt effectively to different market conditions (trending, corrections, and ranging markets). 🛡️ Risk Management Strict capital management Controlled risk per trade Clearly defined stop-loss on every position No martingale or lot multiplication Careful control of drawdown 🎯 Objective The primary objective is capital protection first, followed by consistent and cumulative account growth over the medium and long term. 📝 Important Guidelines for Investors Please do not rush results; professional trading requires patience and discipline. It is strongly recommended not to withdraw funds during the first 3 months, as this period is dedicated to capital protection and building positions from strong, well-defined levels. After this phase, withdrawals should be made monthly and from profits only, to maintain account stability and long-term performance. ⚠️ Disclaimer Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. However, this strategy is built on experience, discipline, and a clearly defined risk-management framework.
Strategy Overview: SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth. Why Subscribe to SOUQ? Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority. High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution. No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies. Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth. Subscriber Requirements: Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective. Leverage: 1:500 is recommended. Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low). Goal: My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey. "Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."
