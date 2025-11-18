- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|69K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 13" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
SOUQ
📊 Strategie-Beschreibung
Eine professionelle Handelsstrategie, die auf der intelligenten Kombination von kurzfristigen, mittelfristigen und langfristigen Trades basiert, mit dem Ziel, ein optimales Gleichgewicht zwischen der Nutzung schneller Marktchancen und dem Aufbau eines stabilen und nachhaltigen Wachstums mittelfristig und langfristig zu erreichen.
Der Ansatz basiert auf der Analyse des Gesamttrends und auf Price Action, wobei sorgfältig ausgewählte Einstiegspositionen mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit genutzt werden.
Der Fokus liegt auf der Qualität der Trades und nicht auf deren Quantität, wodurch sich die Strategie effektiv an unterschiedliche Marktbedingungen (Trend, Korrektur, Seitwärtsbewegung) anpassen kann.
🛡️ Risikomanagement
-
Striktes Kapitalmanagement
-
Kontrolliertes Risiko pro Trade
-
Klar definierter Stop-Loss für jede Position
-
Kein Martingale oder Lot-Multiplikation
-
Sorgfältige Kontrolle des Drawdowns
🎯 Zielsetzung
Das Hauptziel ist zuerst den Kapitalerhalt sicherzustellen, gefolgt von einem konstanten und kumulativen Wachstum des Kontos mittelfristig und langfristig.
📝 Wichtige Hinweise für Investoren
-
Bitte erwarten Sie keine schnellen Ergebnisse; professionelles Trading erfordert Geduld und Disziplin.
-
Es wird dringend empfohlen, in den ersten 3 Monaten keine Mittel abzuheben, da dieser Zeitraum der Kapitalsicherung und dem Aufbau von Positionen auf starken, gut definierten Niveaus gewidmet ist.
-
Nach dieser Phase sollten Auszahlungen monatlich und nur aus Gewinnen erfolgen, um die Stabilität des Kontos und die langfristige Performance zu erhalten.
⚠️ Risikohinweis
Trading birgt Risiken, und vergangene Ergebnisse garantieren keine zukünftigen Erfolge. Diese Strategie basiert jedoch auf Erfahrung, Disziplin und einem klar definierten Risikomanagementrahmen.
We closed the week with an outstanding 22.23% total growth, while maintaining our strict risk management with a Maximum Drawdown of only 2.8%. Our hybrid strategy is performing as planned, balancing long-term positions with short-term opportunities. The current floating profit reflects the strength of our long-term outlook on Gold. Thank you to all followers for your trust. We are ready for another productive week starting Monday! #WeeklyUpdate #GoldTrading #LowRisk #Growth
"Strategic Update: Disciplined Year-End Trading Pause" As we approach the fiscal year-end, our strategy shifts toward Capital Preservation as a top priority. Given the current Low Liquidity environment and the potential for erratic volatility, we have decided to pause all trading activities until the first week of 2026. In our professional approach, Discipline is the key to Long-term Consistency. Maintaining our Low Drawdown profile is far more valuable than chasing gains in an unstable market. We look forward to the return of institutional volume to resume our Compounding Growth path. Thank you for choosing professional risk management. See you in 2026.
SOUQ A professional trading strategy based on the smart integration of short-, medium-, and long-term trades, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between capturing fast market opportunities and building stable, sustainable growth over the medium and long term. The approach relies on overall trend analysis and Price Action, with carefully selected high-probability entry points. The focus is on trade quality rather than quantity, allowing the strategy to adapt effectively to different market conditions (trending, corrections, and ranging markets). 🛡️ Risk Management Strict capital management Controlled risk per trade Clearly defined stop-loss on every position No martingale or lot multiplication Careful control of drawdown 🎯 Objective The primary objective is capital protection first, followed by consistent and cumulative account growth over the medium and long term. 📝 Important Guidelines for Investors Please do not rush results; professional trading requires patience and discipline. It is strongly recommended not to withdraw funds during the first 3 months, as this period is dedicated to capital protection and building positions from strong, well-defined levels. After this phase, withdrawals should be made monthly and from profits only, to maintain account stability and long-term performance. ⚠️ Disclaimer Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. However, this strategy is built on experience, discipline, and a clearly defined risk-management framework.
Strategy Overview: SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth. Why Subscribe to SOUQ? Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority. High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution. No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies. Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth. Subscriber Requirements: Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective. Leverage: 1:500 is recommended. Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low). Goal: My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey. "Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."
USD
USD
USD