- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GOLDm#
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GOLDm#
|69K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 13" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
SOUQ
📊 Descrição da Estratégia
Uma estratégia de trading profissional baseada na integração inteligente de operações de curto, médio e longo prazo, com o objetivo de alcançar um equilíbrio ideal entre a captura de oportunidades rápidas do mercado e a construção de um crescimento estável e sustentável no médio e longo prazo.
A abordagem é fundamentada na análise da tendência geral e no Price Action, com uma seleção criteriosa de pontos de entrada de alta probabilidade.
O foco está na qualidade das operações, e não na quantidade, permitindo que a estratégia se adapte de forma eficiente a diferentes condições de mercado (tendências, correções e consolidações).
🛡️ Gestão de Risco
-
Gestão rigorosa de capital
-
Risco controlado por operação
-
Stop Loss claramente definido em todas as posições
-
Sem martingale ou multiplicação de lotes
-
Controle rigoroso do drawdown
🎯 Objetivo
O principal objetivo é proteger o capital em primeiro lugar, seguido por um crescimento consistente e cumulativo da conta no médio e longo prazo.
📝 Recomendações Importantes para Investidores
-
Por favor, não tenha pressa com os resultados; o trading profissional exige paciência e disciplina.
-
É fortemente recomendado não realizar saques durante os primeiros 3 meses, pois esse período é dedicado à proteção do capital e à construção de posições a partir de níveis fortes e bem definidos.
-
Após essa fase, recomenda-se que os saques sejam feitos mensalmente e apenas a partir dos lucros, para manter a estabilidade da conta e o desempenho de longo prazo.
⚠️ Aviso de Risco
O trading envolve riscos, e os resultados passados não garantem resultados futuros. No entanto, esta estratégia é construída com base em experiência, disciplina e uma estrutura clara de gestão de risco.
We closed the week with an outstanding 22.23% total growth, while maintaining our strict risk management with a Maximum Drawdown of only 2.8%. Our hybrid strategy is performing as planned, balancing long-term positions with short-term opportunities. The current floating profit reflects the strength of our long-term outlook on Gold. Thank you to all followers for your trust. We are ready for another productive week starting Monday! #WeeklyUpdate #GoldTrading #LowRisk #Growth
"Strategic Update: Disciplined Year-End Trading Pause" As we approach the fiscal year-end, our strategy shifts toward Capital Preservation as a top priority. Given the current Low Liquidity environment and the potential for erratic volatility, we have decided to pause all trading activities until the first week of 2026. In our professional approach, Discipline is the key to Long-term Consistency. Maintaining our Low Drawdown profile is far more valuable than chasing gains in an unstable market. We look forward to the return of institutional volume to resume our Compounding Growth path. Thank you for choosing professional risk management. See you in 2026.
