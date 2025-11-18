- 자본
SOUQ
📊 전략 설명
이 전략은 단기, 중기, 장기 거래를 지능적으로 통합한 전문 거래 전략으로, 단기 시장 기회를 활용하면서 중장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 달성하는 것을 목표로 합니다.
전략은 전체적인 추세 분석과 **가격 행동(Price Action)**에 기반하며, 높은 확률의 진입점을 신중하게 선정합니다.
거래 수량보다는 거래의 질에 중점을 두어, 추세, 조정, 횡보 등 다양한 시장 상황에 효과적으로 적응할 수 있습니다.
🛡️ 리스크 관리
-
엄격한 자금 관리
-
거래별 위험 통제
-
모든 포지션에 명확한 손절가 설정
-
마틴게일 또는 로트 증가는 사용하지 않음
-
손실폭(Drawdown) 철저 관리
🎯 목표
주요 목표는 자본 보호를 최우선으로 하며, 그 후 중장기적으로 계좌의 안정적 누적 성장을 실현하는 것입니다.
📝 투자자용 주요 가이드라인
-
결과를 서두르지 마세요. 전문 거래는 인내와 규율이 필요합니다.
-
초기 3개월 동안 자금 인출을 삼가시길 강력히 권장합니다. 이 기간 동안은 자본 보호와 강력하고 신뢰할 수 있는 가격 수준에서 포지션 구축에 집중됩니다.
-
이후에는 월 단위로, 이익에서만 인출할 것을 권장하며, 이를 통해 계좌 안정성과 장기적인 성과를 유지할 수 있습니다.
⚠️ 리스크 경고
거래에는 위험이 따르며, 과거 실적이 미래 결과를 보장하지 않습니다. 그러나 이 전략은 경험, 규율, 명확한 리스크 관리 프레임워크에 기반하여 구축되었습니다.
We closed the week with an outstanding 22.23% total growth, while maintaining our strict risk management with a Maximum Drawdown of only 2.8%. Our hybrid strategy is performing as planned, balancing long-term positions with short-term opportunities. The current floating profit reflects the strength of our long-term outlook on Gold. Thank you to all followers for your trust. We are ready for another productive week starting Monday! #WeeklyUpdate #GoldTrading #LowRisk #Growth
"Strategic Update: Disciplined Year-End Trading Pause" As we approach the fiscal year-end, our strategy shifts toward Capital Preservation as a top priority. Given the current Low Liquidity environment and the potential for erratic volatility, we have decided to pause all trading activities until the first week of 2026. In our professional approach, Discipline is the key to Long-term Consistency. Maintaining our Low Drawdown profile is far more valuable than chasing gains in an unstable market. We look forward to the return of institutional volume to resume our Compounding Growth path. Thank you for choosing professional risk management. See you in 2026.
Strategy Overview: SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth. Why Subscribe to SOUQ? Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority. High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution. No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies. Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth. Subscriber Requirements: Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective. Leverage: 1:500 is recommended. Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low). Goal: My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey. "Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."
