- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GOLDm#
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GOLDm#
|48K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-Real 13" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
SOUQ
📊 Описание стратегии
Профессиональная торговая стратегия, основанная на грамотном сочетании краткосрочных, среднесрочных и долгосрочных сделок, с целью достижения оптимального баланса между использованием быстрых рыночных возможностей и построением стабильного, устойчивого роста в средне- и долгосрочной перспективе.
Подход основан на анализе общего рыночного тренда и Price Action, с тщательным отбором точек входа с высокой вероятностью.
Основной акцент делается на качестве сделок, а не на их количестве, что позволяет стратегии эффективно адаптироваться к различным рыночным условиям (тренд, коррекция, флет).
🛡️ Управление рисками
-
Строгое управление капиталом
-
Контролируемый риск на каждую сделку
-
Четко определённый Stop Loss по каждой позиции
-
Отсутствие мартингейла и увеличения лотов
-
Тщательный контроль просадки (Drawdown)
🎯 Цель
Основная цель — защита капитала в первую очередь, с последующим стабильным и поступательным ростом счёта в средне- и долгосрочной перспективе.
📝 Важные рекомендации для инвесторов
-
Пожалуйста, не торопитесь с результатами — профессиональная торговля требует терпения и дисциплины.
-
Настоятельно рекомендуется не выводить средства в течение первых 3 месяцев, так как этот период используется для защиты капитала и формирования позиций с сильных, технически обоснованных уровней.
-
После этого этапа рекомендуется осуществлять вывод средств ежемесячно и только из прибыли, чтобы сохранить стабильность счёта и долгосрочную эффективность стратегии.
⚠️ Отказ от ответственности
Торговля на финансовых рынках связана с рисками, и прошлые результаты не гарантируют будущих. Однако стратегия основана на опыте, дисциплине и чётко выстроенной системе управления рисками.
"Strategic Update: Disciplined Year-End Trading Pause" As we approach the fiscal year-end, our strategy shifts toward Capital Preservation as a top priority. Given the current Low Liquidity environment and the potential for erratic volatility, we have decided to pause all trading activities until the first week of 2026. In our professional approach, Discipline is the key to Long-term Consistency. Maintaining our Low Drawdown profile is far more valuable than chasing gains in an unstable market. We look forward to the return of institutional volume to resume our Compounding Growth path. Thank you for choosing professional risk management. See you in 2026.
SOUQ A professional trading strategy based on the smart integration of short-, medium-, and long-term trades, aiming to achieve an optimal balance between capturing fast market opportunities and building stable, sustainable growth over the medium and long term. The approach relies on overall trend analysis and Price Action, with carefully selected high-probability entry points. The focus is on trade quality rather than quantity, allowing the strategy to adapt effectively to different market conditions (trending, corrections, and ranging markets). 🛡️ Risk Management Strict capital management Controlled risk per trade Clearly defined stop-loss on every position No martingale or lot multiplication Careful control of drawdown 🎯 Objective The primary objective is capital protection first, followed by consistent and cumulative account growth over the medium and long term. 📝 Important Guidelines for Investors Please do not rush results; professional trading requires patience and discipline. It is strongly recommended not to withdraw funds during the first 3 months, as this period is dedicated to capital protection and building positions from strong, well-defined levels. After this phase, withdrawals should be made monthly and from profits only, to maintain account stability and long-term performance. ⚠️ Disclaimer Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. However, this strategy is built on experience, discipline, and a clearly defined risk-management framework.
Strategy Overview: SOUQ is a conservative trading signal focused exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD). The strategy utilizes a "Micro-Lot" approach on an Ultra-Low spread environment to ensure maximum capital protection and consistent growth. Why Subscribe to SOUQ? Ultra-Low Drawdown: My current drawdown is strictly managed below 5%. Safety is the #1 priority. High Precision: 100% win rate to date, achieved through careful market analysis and manual execution. No Dangerous Tactics: I do NOT use Martingale, Grid, or any account-blowing strategies. Consistency: Aiming for a steady 10-15% monthly growth. Subscriber Requirements: Minimum Balance: While I trade on a Micro account, I recommend subscribers to have at least $500 - $1,000 to make the $30 subscription fee cost-effective. Leverage: 1:500 is recommended. Execution: For best results, use a broker with low spreads on Gold (like XM Ultra Low). Goal: My goal is to reach the Top 10 signals on MQL5 by maintaining the lowest possible drawdown in the long run. Join me early on this journey. "Since I use a Micro account, my 0.10 lot size copies as 0.01 on Standard accounts. I recommend subscribers to use a 1:1 copying ratio for the best results."
