- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
61 (50.41%)
Loss Trades:
60 (49.59%)
Best trade:
144.58 USD
Worst trade:
-56.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 102.85 USD (49 678 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 118.88 USD (73 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (67.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
145.61 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
23.90%
Max deposit load:
54.70%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
89 (73.55%)
Short Trades:
32 (26.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.13 USD
Average Profit:
18.08 USD
Average Loss:
-18.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-137.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.33 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
273.71 USD
Maximal:
435.27 USD (65.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.50% (434.98 USD)
By Equity:
3.10% (68.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|70
|XAUUSD
|51
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|293
|XAUUSD
|-308
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|5.9K
|XAUUSD
|-30K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +144.58 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -137.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.45 × 253
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.58 × 118
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.91 × 22
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.19 × 73
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.57 × 14
This Signal is from a Darwinex Live account using "Prop Firm Gold EA" and "Market Anomalies EA"
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
7
97%
121
50%
24%
0.98
-0.13
USD
USD
19%
1:200