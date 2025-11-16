SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD AVAILABLE FOR INVESTORS
Alex Rufino Da Silva

XAUUSD AVAILABLE FOR INVESTORS

Alex Rufino Da Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
32 (55.17%)
Loss Trades:
26 (44.83%)
Best trade:
1 476.28 USD
Worst trade:
-2 765.21 USD
Gross Profit:
37 520.75 USD (76 154 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 743.11 USD (20 456 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4 102.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 364.51 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
5.48%
Max deposit load:
8.96%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.65
Long Trades:
55 (94.83%)
Short Trades:
3 (5.17%)
Profit Factor:
3.49
Expected Payoff:
461.68 USD
Average Profit:
1 172.52 USD
Average Loss:
-413.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-83.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 765.21 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.72%
Annual Forecast:
45.13%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.32 USD
Maximal:
2 775.68 USD (2.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.35% (2 770.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.90% (1 143.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
GBPNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 27K
GBPNZD -121
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 56K
GBPNZD -95
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 476.28 USD
Worst trade: -2 765 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 102.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -83.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BCS5-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 5
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
6.20 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
3 more...
Contact me via chat to learn more about how to use this strategy.


Proposals can be sent to my email: alexrufino1995@hotmail.com



No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 10:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 17:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 05:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 14:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
