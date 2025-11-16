- Growth
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
32 (55.17%)
Loss Trades:
26 (44.83%)
Best trade:
1 476.28 USD
Worst trade:
-2 765.21 USD
Gross Profit:
37 520.75 USD (76 154 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 743.11 USD (20 456 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4 102.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 364.51 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
5.48%
Max deposit load:
8.96%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.65
Long Trades:
55 (94.83%)
Short Trades:
3 (5.17%)
Profit Factor:
3.49
Expected Payoff:
461.68 USD
Average Profit:
1 172.52 USD
Average Loss:
-413.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-83.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 765.21 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.72%
Annual Forecast:
45.13%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.32 USD
Maximal:
2 775.68 USD (2.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.35% (2 770.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.90% (1 143.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|57
|GBPNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|27K
|GBPNZD
|-121
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|GBPNZD
|-95
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 476.28 USD
Worst trade: -2 765 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 102.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -83.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BCS5-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.20 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
Contact me via chat to learn more about how to use this strategy.
Proposals can be sent to my email: alexrufino1995@hotmail.com
No reviews
