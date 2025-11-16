SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / C1LC Agressivo 2k
Luis Fernando Campos Machado

C1LC Agressivo 2k

Luis Fernando Campos Machado
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 294
Profit Trades:
1 755 (53.27%)
Loss Trades:
1 539 (46.72%)
Best trade:
221.92 UST
Worst trade:
-141.64 UST
Gross Profit:
23 399.64 UST (1 351 916 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 008.87 UST (1 293 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (427.04 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
427.04 UST (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
78.59%
Max deposit load:
23.04%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
2 495 (75.74%)
Short Trades:
799 (24.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.12 UST
Average Profit:
13.33 UST
Average Loss:
-14.95 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-349.58 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-412.96 UST (7)
Monthly growth:
36.83%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
310.04 UST
Maximal:
2 361.15 UST (55.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.70% (2 361.03 UST)
By Equity:
16.13% (246.29 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 3294
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 391
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 58K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +221.92 UST
Worst trade: -142 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +427.04 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -349.58 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
