Luis Fernando Campos Machado

C2FA Agressivo 2k

Luis Fernando Campos Machado
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -57%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 720
Profit Trades:
1 502 (55.22%)
Loss Trades:
1 218 (44.78%)
Best trade:
148.64 UST
Worst trade:
-192.40 UST
Gross Profit:
17 163.60 UST (1 148 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 957.52 UST (1 134 748 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (204.96 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.20 UST (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
82.91%
Max deposit load:
29.24%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
215
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
2 146 (78.90%)
Short Trades:
574 (21.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 UST
Average Profit:
11.43 UST
Average Loss:
-14.74 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-258.29 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.84 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
23.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 462.01 UST
Maximal:
2 400.99 UST (81.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.70% (2 397.05 UST)
By Equity:
48.89% (914.14 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 2720
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -794
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 13K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.64 UST
Worst trade: -192 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.96 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -258.29 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

