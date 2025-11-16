SignalsSections
Brilliant Kerry

Santo

Brilliant Kerry
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -25%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
613
Profit Trades:
285 (46.49%)
Loss Trades:
328 (53.51%)
Best trade:
7 960.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 244.89 USD
Gross Profit:
184 273.37 USD (959 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-163 053.23 USD (771 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (22 158.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 158.48 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.44%
Max deposit load:
15.76%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
410 (66.88%)
Short Trades:
203 (33.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
34.62 USD
Average Profit:
646.57 USD
Average Loss:
-497.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-7 562.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 472.21 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
11.38%
Annual Forecast:
138.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 976.91 USD
Maximal:
29 941.81 USD (70.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.42% (4 082.29 USD)
By Equity:
6.84% (3 739.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 524
GBPJPY 27
USDJPY 19
NQ100.R 15
CHFJPY 9
EURJPY 9
AUDJPY 6
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
GBPJPY 478
USDJPY -714
NQ100.R 826
CHFJPY -727
EURJPY 579
AUDJPY -24
CADJPY -5
NZDJPY 249
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 104K
GBPJPY 5.1K
USDJPY -4.6K
NQ100.R 81K
CHFJPY -5K
EURJPY 4.9K
AUDJPY 200
CADJPY 0
NZDJPY 2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 960.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 245 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +22 158.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 562.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
No reviews
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 08:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 15:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
