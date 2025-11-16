- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
613
Profit Trades:
285 (46.49%)
Loss Trades:
328 (53.51%)
Best trade:
7 960.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 244.89 USD
Gross Profit:
184 273.37 USD (959 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-163 053.23 USD (771 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (22 158.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 158.48 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.44%
Max deposit load:
15.76%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
410 (66.88%)
Short Trades:
203 (33.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
34.62 USD
Average Profit:
646.57 USD
Average Loss:
-497.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-7 562.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 472.21 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
11.38%
Annual Forecast:
138.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 976.91 USD
Maximal:
29 941.81 USD (70.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.42% (4 082.29 USD)
By Equity:
6.84% (3 739.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|524
|GBPJPY
|27
|USDJPY
|19
|NQ100.R
|15
|CHFJPY
|9
|EURJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|GBPJPY
|478
|USDJPY
|-714
|NQ100.R
|826
|CHFJPY
|-727
|EURJPY
|579
|AUDJPY
|-24
|CADJPY
|-5
|NZDJPY
|249
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|104K
|GBPJPY
|5.1K
|USDJPY
|-4.6K
|NQ100.R
|81K
|CHFJPY
|-5K
|EURJPY
|4.9K
|AUDJPY
|200
|CADJPY
|0
|NZDJPY
|2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 960.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 245 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +22 158.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 562.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
USD
50K
USD
USD
21
0%
613
46%
94%
1.13
34.62
USD
USD
89%
1:50