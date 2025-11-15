SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BTC XAU GOLD BITCOIN TMG5
Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira

BTC XAU GOLD BITCOIN TMG5

Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
191 (48.60%)
Loss Trades:
202 (51.40%)
Best trade:
243.78 EUR
Worst trade:
-98.91 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 565.95 EUR (2 459 406 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 586.44 EUR (4 311 359 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (157.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
342.26 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
94.80%
Max deposit load:
5.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.49
Long Trades:
332 (84.48%)
Short Trades:
61 (15.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
2.49 EUR
Average Profit:
23.91 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.75 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-230.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-308.42 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
22.51%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
191.96 EUR
Maximal:
656.30 EUR (21.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.30% (655.84 EUR)
By Equity:
6.76% (166.95 EUR)

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 262
BTCUSD 66
NAS100 53
XAGUSD 12
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
BTCUSD -581
NAS100 -18
XAGUSD -139
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 120K
BTCUSD -2M
NAS100 -11K
XAGUSD -3.6K
Best trade: +243.78 EUR
Worst trade: -99 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -230.99 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
No reviews
2025.12.22 20:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 16:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 13:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 22:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 16:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 14:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 23:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.15 23:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.15 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
