Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Grok
Ihar Tsitou

Gold Grok

Ihar Tsitou
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 89%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
53 (58.24%)
Loss Trades:
38 (41.76%)
Best trade:
165.41 UST
Worst trade:
-69.04 UST
Gross Profit:
811.26 UST (23 031 pips)
Gross Loss:
-518.48 UST (23 410 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (29.48 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
165.41 UST (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
4.83%
Max deposit load:
5.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
50 (54.95%)
Short Trades:
41 (45.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
3.22 UST
Average Profit:
15.31 UST
Average Loss:
-13.64 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-83.28 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.89 UST (4)
Monthly growth:
6.16%
Annual Forecast:
74.69%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 UST
Maximal:
132.81 UST (16.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.40% (84.12 UST)
By Equity:
2.30% (68.13 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 46
AUDNZD+ 15
AUDCAD+ 14
NZDCAD+ 9
EURUSD+ 5
USDJPY+ 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 289
AUDNZD+ -1
AUDCAD+ -19
NZDCAD+ 4
EURUSD+ 3
USDJPY+ 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -539
AUDNZD+ -289
AUDCAD+ -1.8K
NZDCAD+ 346
EURUSD+ 282
USDJPY+ 1.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +165.41 UST
Worst trade: -69 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.48 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -83.28 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 11:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.54% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 17:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 66 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Grok
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
3K
UST
22
93%
91
58%
5%
1.56
3.22
UST
4%
1:500
Copy

