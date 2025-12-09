- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
80 (66.11%)
Loss Trades:
41 (33.88%)
Best trade:
3 373.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 946.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
32 372.00 JPY (17 938 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 285.00 JPY (8 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2 066.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 117.00 JPY (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
0.47%
Max deposit load:
11.96%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.91
Long Trades:
108 (89.26%)
Short Trades:
13 (10.74%)
Profit Factor:
2.44
Expected Payoff:
157.74 JPY
Average Profit:
404.65 JPY
Average Loss:
-324.02 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 881.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 881.00 JPY (5)
Monthly growth:
15.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
296.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 881.00 JPY (12.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.87% (4 881.00 JPY)
By Equity:
6.29% (2 923.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|121
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|167
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|9.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
100% automated trading system.
