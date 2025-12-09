SignalsSections
Toshiaki Taniguchi

GOLD scalp

Toshiaki Taniguchi
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 64%
XMTrading-Real 261
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
80 (66.11%)
Loss Trades:
41 (33.88%)
Best trade:
3 373.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 946.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
32 372.00 JPY (17 938 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 285.00 JPY (8 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2 066.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 117.00 JPY (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
0.47%
Max deposit load:
11.96%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.91
Long Trades:
108 (89.26%)
Short Trades:
13 (10.74%)
Profit Factor:
2.44
Expected Payoff:
157.74 JPY
Average Profit:
404.65 JPY
Average Loss:
-324.02 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 881.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 881.00 JPY (5)
Monthly growth:
15.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
296.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 881.00 JPY (12.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.87% (4 881.00 JPY)
By Equity:
6.29% (2 923.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 121
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 167
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 373.00 JPY
Worst trade: -1 946 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 066.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 881.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 261" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

100% automated trading system.
No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 09:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.11 15:58
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.11 15:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
