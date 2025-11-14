The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

We run some of the best MQL Expert Advisers. Currently my top 3 EA's are: Mad Turtle, Zenox, & Mon Scalper. For this signal I do run around 10 EA's and it's recommended that you have a minimum balance of $1,000 USD to use this signal. For accounts under $1,000, you will have a larger drawdown than what is listed for my maximum drawdown. Minimal trading will take place during the winter break from 12/15/25 to 01/15/26.

