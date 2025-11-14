- Growth
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
102 (76.11%)
Loss Trades:
32 (23.88%)
Best trade:
57.67 USD
Worst trade:
-57.35 USD
Gross Profit:
809.33 USD (76 084 pips)
Gross Loss:
-665.45 USD (64 639 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (175.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
175.90 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
82.57%
Max deposit load:
11.56%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
94 (70.15%)
Short Trades:
40 (29.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-20.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-111.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.87 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.64 USD
Maximal:
237.36 USD (20.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.43% (237.41 USD)
By Equity:
12.31% (129.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|GBPCAD
|5
|GBPNZD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6
|GBPCAD
|24
|GBPNZD
|-4
|EURAUD
|18
|NZDCAD
|10
|GBPUSD
|30
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|27
|GBPAUD
|11
|EURJPY
|11
|NZDJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|8
|GBPJPY
|34
|AUDCHF
|-22
|AUDUSD
|-19
|NZDUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|-16
|GBPCHF
|2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|673
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|GBPNZD
|-269
|EURAUD
|1.4K
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|124
|EURUSD
|854
|USDCAD
|2K
|GBPAUD
|849
|EURJPY
|852
|NZDJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|AUDCHF
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-1.9K
|NZDUSD
|659
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|GBPCHF
|117
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +57.67 USD
Worst trade: -57 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.74 × 5314
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.79 × 184
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.05 × 251
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 681
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.77 × 13
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.13 × 2410
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.40 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|3.18 × 11
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.27 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.20 × 235
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.56 × 84
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|6.63 × 657
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.92 × 60
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|7.86 × 70
|
Hankotrade-Live
|7.94 × 299
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.15 × 446
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|9.19 × 752
|
OctaFX-Real
|10.60 × 768
|
FBS-Real
|10.95 × 104
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|11.33 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|18.50 × 4
We run some of the best MQL Expert Advisers. Currently my top 3 EA's are: Mad Turtle, Zenox, & Mon Scalper. For this signal I do run around 10 EA's and it's recommended that you have a minimum balance of $1,000 USD to use this signal. For accounts under $1,000, you will have a larger drawdown than what is listed for my maximum drawdown. Minimal trading will take place during the winter break from 12/15/25 to 01/15/26.
