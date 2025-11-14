SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Santa Trader e Gb Btc Loop e Cons Venda
Joel Farinacio

Santa Trader e Gb Btc Loop e Cons Venda

Joel Farinacio
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
30 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
48 (61.54%)
Best trade:
195.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-117.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
2 017.00 BRL (66 025 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 748.80 BRL (15 538 975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (309.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
374.80 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
9.97%
Max deposit load:
6.15%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
30 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
48 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
3.44 BRL
Average Profit:
67.23 BRL
Average Loss:
-36.43 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-351.20 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.20 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
-9.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
156.80 BRL
Maximal:
359.80 BRL (18.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.45% (352.80 BRL)
By Equity:
3.49% (64.40 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BITX25 29
BITV25 22
BITZ25 20
WINV25 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BITX25 103
BITV25 -23
BITZ25 -37
WINV25 19
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BITX25 2.3M
BITV25 -516K
BITZ25 -828K
WINV25 210
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +195.00 BRL
Worst trade: -117 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +309.60 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -351.20 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
7.50 × 4
Inicio de uma parceria, simples e direta, a proposta é entregar resultado.
https://sites.google.com/view/goldenb0t/santa-trader
No reviews
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 08:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
