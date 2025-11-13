- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
162 (45.50%)
Loss Trades:
194 (54.49%)
Best trade:
398.40 USD
Worst trade:
-410.20 USD
Gross Profit:
36 733.01 USD (658 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 497.16 USD (519 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (3 185.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 185.97 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
81.82%
Max deposit load:
18.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
244 (68.54%)
Short Trades:
112 (31.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
11.90 USD
Average Profit:
226.75 USD
Average Loss:
-167.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-4 823.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 823.06 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-43.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 336.73 USD
Maximal:
8 740.07 USD (55.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.91% (8 740.07 USD)
By Equity:
11.98% (860.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|356
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|139K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +398.40 USD
Worst trade: -410 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 185.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 823.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
