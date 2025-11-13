SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AA Jaya Trader
Andi Irawan

AA Jaya Trader

Andi Irawan
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 88%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
162 (45.50%)
Loss Trades:
194 (54.49%)
Best trade:
398.40 USD
Worst trade:
-410.20 USD
Gross Profit:
36 733.01 USD (658 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 497.16 USD (519 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (3 185.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 185.97 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
81.82%
Max deposit load:
18.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
244 (68.54%)
Short Trades:
112 (31.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
11.90 USD
Average Profit:
226.75 USD
Average Loss:
-167.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-4 823.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 823.06 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-43.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 336.73 USD
Maximal:
8 740.07 USD (55.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.91% (8 740.07 USD)
By Equity:
11.98% (860.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 356
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 139K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +398.40 USD
Worst trade: -410 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 185.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 823.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
Expected 5% per month
No reviews
2025.12.11 00:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.6% of days out of 168 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 15:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
