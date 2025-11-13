- Growth
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
69 (88.46%)
Loss Trades:
9 (11.54%)
Best trade:
33.88 USD
Worst trade:
-15.35 USD
Gross Profit:
303.39 USD (261 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-75.91 USD (75 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (75.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.00 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
13.87%
Max deposit load:
18.03%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.51
Long Trades:
70 (89.74%)
Short Trades:
8 (10.26%)
Profit Factor:
4.00
Expected Payoff:
2.92 USD
Average Profit:
4.40 USD
Average Loss:
-8.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-15.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
110.30%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.57 USD
Maximal:
18.19 USD (16.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.44% (18.19 USD)
By Equity:
17.84% (42.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|78
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|227
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|185K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Squid X EA
