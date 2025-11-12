SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ICM Wim_Combo
Savell Martin

ICM Wim_Combo

Savell Martin
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 59%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 116
Profit Trades:
618 (55.37%)
Loss Trades:
498 (44.62%)
Best trade:
191.07 GBP
Worst trade:
-74.44 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 508.80 GBP (7 510 519 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 130.60 GBP (7 645 513 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (279.28 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.57 GBP (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.72%
Max deposit load:
16.42%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
216
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
652 (58.42%)
Short Trades:
464 (41.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
1.23 GBP
Average Profit:
8.91 GBP
Average Loss:
-8.29 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-45.39 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-154.65 GBP (8)
Monthly growth:
16.28%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
99.81 GBP
Maximal:
1 027.73 GBP (29.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.09% (1 026.86 GBP)
By Equity:
8.58% (253.84 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 450
XAUUSD 304
USTEC 119
US500 110
DE40 56
US30 52
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 4
EURNZD 3
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -44
XAUUSD 1.4K
USTEC 383
US500 546
DE40 -317
US30 -314
USDCAD 56
AUDUSD 17
EURNZD 7
EURUSD 4
NZDUSD 6
GBPJPY 50
CHFJPY 8
EURAUD -3
EURJPY 23
USDJPY 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -253K
XAUUSD 116K
USTEC 139K
US500 24K
DE40 -60K
US30 -111K
USDCAD 2.2K
AUDUSD 477
EURNZD 653
EURUSD 405
NZDUSD 198
GBPJPY 3.4K
CHFJPY 1.5K
EURAUD -228
EURJPY 1.8K
USDJPY 181
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +191.07 GBP
Worst trade: -74 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +279.28 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.39 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.55 × 11
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.80 × 5
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 28
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.21 × 19
117 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.21 23:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 22:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 19:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 18:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.12 18:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 17:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.12 16:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.12 16:21
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 16:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 16:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICM Wim_Combo
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
3.4K
GBP
6
98%
1 116
55%
98%
1.33
1.23
GBP
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.