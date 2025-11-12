- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 116
Profit Trades:
618 (55.37%)
Loss Trades:
498 (44.62%)
Best trade:
191.07 GBP
Worst trade:
-74.44 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 508.80 GBP (7 510 519 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 130.60 GBP (7 645 513 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (279.28 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.57 GBP (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.72%
Max deposit load:
16.42%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
216
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
652 (58.42%)
Short Trades:
464 (41.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
1.23 GBP
Average Profit:
8.91 GBP
Average Loss:
-8.29 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-45.39 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-154.65 GBP (8)
Monthly growth:
16.28%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
99.81 GBP
Maximal:
1 027.73 GBP (29.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.09% (1 026.86 GBP)
By Equity:
8.58% (253.84 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|450
|XAUUSD
|304
|USTEC
|119
|US500
|110
|DE40
|56
|US30
|52
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-44
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|USTEC
|383
|US500
|546
|DE40
|-317
|US30
|-314
|USDCAD
|56
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURNZD
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|50
|CHFJPY
|8
|EURAUD
|-3
|EURJPY
|23
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-253K
|XAUUSD
|116K
|USTEC
|139K
|US500
|24K
|DE40
|-60K
|US30
|-111K
|USDCAD
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|477
|EURNZD
|653
|EURUSD
|405
|NZDUSD
|198
|GBPJPY
|3.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|-228
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|181
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +191.07 GBP
Worst trade: -74 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +279.28 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.39 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.55 × 11
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.80 × 5
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 28
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.21 × 19
