RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 73%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
220
Profit Trades:
151 (68.63%)
Loss Trades:
69 (31.36%)
Best trade:
44.60 USD
Worst trade:
-9.95 USD
Gross Profit:
439.14 USD (85 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.55 USD (18 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (55.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.70 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
55.75%
Max deposit load:
16.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.85
Long Trades:
131 (59.55%)
Short Trades:
89 (40.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.75
Expected Payoff:
1.27 USD
Average Profit:
2.91 USD
Average Loss:
-2.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-56.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.66 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
46.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
57.68 USD (8.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.32% (57.68 USD)
By Equity:
13.32% (67.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 27
.USTECHCash 20
EURUSD 16
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 15
USDCAD 15
CADJPY 10
GBPAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 9
AUDJPY 8
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD 6
NZDJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
CADCHF 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPNZD 5
EURNZD 4
EURCHF 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 0
.USTECHCash 119
EURUSD -17
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD -5
CADJPY 34
GBPAUD 27
GBPCAD 16
EURJPY 12
EURAUD 3
AUDJPY 15
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD -2
NZDJPY 9
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 0
AUDUSD 8
GBPNZD 13
EURNZD -2
EURCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD -1
.US500Cash 1
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 333
.USTECHCash 45K
EURUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD -454
CADJPY 3.5K
GBPAUD 4.3K
GBPCAD 2.4K
EURJPY 708
EURAUD 556
AUDJPY 2.3K
EURCAD 1K
NZDUSD -77
NZDJPY 1.4K
CHFJPY 606
CADCHF 89
AUDUSD 824
GBPNZD 2.3K
EURNZD -336
EURCHF 222
GBPJPY 400
AUDCAD -82
.US500Cash 458
GBPCHF 123
NZDCAD -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.60 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 149
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 91
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1204
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 1395
Following a 100k€ master account. 

🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.

Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.

This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.

From December 24th, 2025 to approximately January 5th, 2026, no trades will be placed in the market.
This system is specifically designed and optimized to operate in the Forex market. While a few positions were initially opened in other asset classes, the strategy will now remain strictly focused on currency pairs only, using standardized symbols to avoid any copy-execution conflicts across different brokers.

Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)

Skill / Trait Level
Risk Management ★★★★★
Trade Consistency ★★★★★
Emotional Control ★★★★☆
Patience / Timing ★★★★★
Risk Aversion ★★★★☆
Diversification ★★★★☆
Aggressive Exposure ★☆☆☆☆
Profit Optimization ★★★☆☆

📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy

  • 💰 Current price: 30 USD

  • 👥 Up to 100 subscribers:
    The price will be adjusted to 35 USD.

  • 🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:
    The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently.

  • 🔒 Price protection:
    Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.

👉 This pricing structure rewards early subscribers and supports sustainable, long-term signal growth.


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NEXUS4
30 USD per month
73%
0
0
USD
510
USD
7
0%
220
68%
56%
2.75
1.27
USD
13%
1:500
