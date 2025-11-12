СигналыРазделы
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 72%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
223
Прибыльных трейдов:
153 (68.60%)
Убыточных трейдов:
70 (31.39%)
Лучший трейд:
44.60 USD
Худший трейд:
-9.95 USD
Общая прибыль:
439.14 USD (85 546 pips)
Общий убыток:
-161.67 USD (18 854 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
23 (55.41 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
66.70 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.27
Торговая активность:
56.77%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
16.46%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
27
Ср. время удержания:
17 часов
Фактор восстановления:
4.81
Длинных трейдов:
134 (60.09%)
Коротких трейдов:
89 (39.91%)
Профит фактор:
2.72
Мат. ожидание:
1.24 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.87 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-56.66 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-56.66 USD (13)
Прирост в месяц:
45.89%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
57.68 USD (8.23%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.32% (57.68 USD)
По эквити:
13.32% (67.93 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDCHF 27
.USTECHCash 22
EURUSD 16
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 15
USDCAD 15
CADJPY 10
GBPAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 9
AUDJPY 8
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD 6
CHFJPY 6
CADCHF 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPNZD 5
EURNZD 4
EURCHF 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDCHF 0
.USTECHCash 119
EURUSD -17
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD -5
CADJPY 34
GBPAUD 27
GBPCAD 16
EURJPY 12
EURAUD 3
AUDJPY 15
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD -2
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 0
AUDUSD 8
GBPNZD 13
EURNZD -2
EURCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD -1
.US500Cash 1
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDCHF 333
.USTECHCash 45K
EURUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD -454
CADJPY 3.5K
GBPAUD 4.3K
GBPCAD 2.4K
EURJPY 708
EURAUD 556
AUDJPY 2.3K
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 1K
NZDUSD -77
CHFJPY 606
CADCHF 89
AUDUSD 824
GBPNZD 2.3K
EURNZD -336
EURCHF 222
GBPJPY 400
AUDCAD -82
.US500Cash 458
GBPCHF 123
NZDCAD -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +44.60 USD
Худший трейд: -10 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +55.41 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -56.66 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 149
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 91
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1204
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 1395
еще 521...
Following a 100k€ master account. 

🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.

Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.

This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.

From December 24th, 2025 to approximately January 5th, 2026, no trades will be placed in the market.
This system is specifically designed and optimized to operate in the Forex market. While a few positions were initially opened in other asset classes, the strategy will now remain strictly focused on currency pairs only, using standardized symbols to avoid any copy-execution conflicts across different brokers.

Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)

Skill / Trait Level
Risk Management ★★★★★
Trade Consistency ★★★★★
Emotional Control ★★★★☆
Patience / Timing ★★★★★
Risk Aversion ★★★★☆
Diversification ★★★★☆
Aggressive Exposure ★☆☆☆☆
Profit Optimization ★★★☆☆

📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy

  • 💰 Current price: 30 USD

  • 👥 Up to 100 subscribers:
    The price will be adjusted to 35 USD.

  • 🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:
    The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently.

  • 🔒 Price protection:
    Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.

👉 This pricing structure rewards early subscribers and supports sustainable, long-term signal growth.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
