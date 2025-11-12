SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / NEXUS4
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
8 (80.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (20.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.74 USD
Bénéfice brut:
32.64 USD (2 592 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.92 USD (65 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (18.73 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
18.73 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.82
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
17.66
Longs trades:
8 (80.00%)
Courts trades:
2 (20.00%)
Facteur de profit:
17.00
Rendement attendu:
3.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.96 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.74 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.74 USD (0.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.39% (1.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 15
USDJPY 9
CADJPY 8
NZDUSD -2
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 1.1K
USDJPY 715
CADJPY 662
NZDUSD -33
AUDJPY 103
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.77 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +18.73 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.74 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
KTM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 27
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
MTCOOK-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 3
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 3
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 9
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 22
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.06 × 18
Tickmill-Live10
0.06 × 16
ICMarkets-Live06
0.06 × 16
EGlobal-Classic3
0.07 × 15
TitanFX-04
0.07 × 30
ICMarkets-Live20
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live02
0.13 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.13 × 38
273 plus...
🚀 This manual strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

Aucun avis
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
