- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|15
|USDJPY
|9
|CADJPY
|8
|NZDUSD
|-2
|AUDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|715
|CADJPY
|662
|NZDUSD
|-33
|AUDJPY
|103
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 13
|
MTCOOK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 3
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 3
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
Meksa-Meksa
|0.00 × 1
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.06 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.06 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.06 × 16
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.07 × 15
|
TitanFX-04
|0.07 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.07 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.13 × 78
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.13 × 38
🚀 This manual strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹
⏳ This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.