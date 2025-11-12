信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / NEXUS4
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 72%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
223
盈利交易:
153 (68.60%)
亏损交易:
70 (31.39%)
最好交易:
44.60 USD
最差交易:
-9.95 USD
毛利:
439.14 USD (85 546 pips)
毛利亏损:
-161.67 USD (18 854 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (55.41 USD)
最大连续盈利:
66.70 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.27
交易活动:
59.00%
最大入金加载:
16.46%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
4.81
长期交易:
134 (60.09%)
短期交易:
89 (39.91%)
利润因子:
2.72
预期回报:
1.24 USD
平均利润:
2.87 USD
平均损失:
-2.31 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-56.66 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-56.66 USD (13)
每月增长:
45.89%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
57.68 USD (8.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.32% (57.68 USD)
净值:
13.32% (67.93 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCHF 27
.USTECHCash 22
EURUSD 16
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 15
USDCAD 15
CADJPY 10
GBPAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 9
AUDJPY 8
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD 6
CHFJPY 6
CADCHF 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPNZD 5
EURNZD 4
EURCHF 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCHF 0
.USTECHCash 119
EURUSD -17
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 14
USDCAD -5
CADJPY 34
GBPAUD 27
GBPCAD 16
EURJPY 12
EURAUD 3
AUDJPY 15
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD -2
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 0
AUDUSD 8
GBPNZD 13
EURNZD -2
EURCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD -1
.US500Cash 1
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCHF 333
.USTECHCash 45K
EURUSD -1.1K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCAD -454
CADJPY 3.5K
GBPAUD 4.3K
GBPCAD 2.4K
EURJPY 708
EURAUD 556
AUDJPY 2.3K
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 1K
NZDUSD -77
CHFJPY 606
CADCHF 89
AUDUSD 824
GBPNZD 2.3K
EURNZD -336
EURCHF 222
GBPJPY 400
AUDCAD -82
.US500Cash 458
GBPCHF 123
NZDCAD -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +44.60 USD
最差交易: -10 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +55.41 USD
最大连续亏损: -56.66 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 149
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 91
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1204
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 1395
521 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Following a 100k€ master account. 

🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.

Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.

This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.

From December 24th, 2025 to approximately January 5th, 2026, no trades will be placed in the market.
This system is specifically designed and optimized to operate in the Forex market. While a few positions were initially opened in other asset classes, the strategy will now remain strictly focused on currency pairs only, using standardized symbols to avoid any copy-execution conflicts across different brokers.

Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)

Skill / Trait Level
Risk Management ★★★★★
Trade Consistency ★★★★★
Emotional Control ★★★★☆
Patience / Timing ★★★★★
Risk Aversion ★★★★☆
Diversification ★★★★☆
Aggressive Exposure ★☆☆☆☆
Profit Optimization ★★★☆☆

📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy

  • 💰 Current price: 30 USD

  • 👥 Up to 100 subscribers:
    The price will be adjusted to 35 USD.

  • 🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:
    The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently.

  • 🔒 Price protection:
    Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.

👉 This pricing structure rewards early subscribers and supports sustainable, long-term signal growth.


没有评论
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
NEXUS4
每月30 USD
72%
0
0
USD
508
USD
7
0%
223
68%
59%
2.71
1.24
USD
13%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载