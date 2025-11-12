Following a 100k€ master account.

🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹





⏳ This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.

Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.

This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.

Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)

Skill / Trait Level Risk Management ★★★★★ Trade Consistency ★★★★★ Emotional Control ★★★★☆ Patience / Timing ★★★★★ Risk Aversion ★★★★☆ Diversification ★★★★☆ Aggressive Exposure ★☆☆☆☆ Profit Optimization ★★★☆☆

📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy

💰 Current price: 30 USD

👥 Up to 100 subscribers:

The price will be adjusted to 35 USD .

🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:

The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently .

🔒 Price protection:

Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.

👉 This pricing structure rewards early subscribers and supports sustainable, long-term signal growth.



