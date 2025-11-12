シグナルセクション
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
224
利益トレード:
153 (68.30%)
損失トレード:
71 (31.70%)
ベストトレード:
44.60 USD
最悪のトレード:
-9.95 USD
総利益:
439.14 USD (85 546 pips)
総損失:
-163.62 USD (19 122 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
23 (55.41 USD)
最大連続利益:
66.70 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.26
取引アクティビティ:
60.05%
最大入金額:
16.46%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
25
平均保有時間:
18 時間
リカバリーファクター:
4.78
長いトレード:
135 (60.27%)
短いトレード:
89 (39.73%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.68
期待されたペイオフ:
1.23 USD
平均利益:
2.87 USD
平均損失:
-2.30 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-56.66 USD)
最大連続損失:
-56.66 USD (13)
月間成長:
26.18%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
57.68 USD (8.23%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
11.32% (57.68 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.32% (67.93 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDCHF 27
.USTECHCash 22
EURUSD 16
USDCAD 16
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 15
CADJPY 10
GBPAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 9
AUDJPY 8
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD 6
CHFJPY 6
CADCHF 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPNZD 5
EURNZD 4
EURCHF 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDCHF 0
.USTECHCash 119
EURUSD -17
USDCAD -7
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 14
CADJPY 34
GBPAUD 27
GBPCAD 16
EURJPY 12
EURAUD 3
AUDJPY 15
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD -2
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 0
AUDUSD 8
GBPNZD 13
EURNZD -2
EURCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD -1
.US500Cash 1
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDCHF 333
.USTECHCash 45K
EURUSD -1.1K
USDCAD -722
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.3K
CADJPY 3.5K
GBPAUD 4.3K
GBPCAD 2.4K
EURJPY 708
EURAUD 556
AUDJPY 2.3K
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 1K
NZDUSD -77
CHFJPY 606
CADCHF 89
AUDUSD 824
GBPNZD 2.3K
EURNZD -336
EURCHF 222
GBPJPY 400
AUDCAD -82
.US500Cash 458
GBPCHF 123
NZDCAD -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +44.60 USD
最悪のトレード: -10 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +55.41 USD
最大連続損失: -56.66 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 149
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 91
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1204
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 1395
521 より多く...
Following a 100k€ master account. 

🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.

Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.

This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.

From December 24th, 2025 to approximately January 5th, 2026, no trades will be placed in the market.
This system is specifically designed and optimized to operate in the Forex market. While a few positions were initially opened in other asset classes, the strategy will now remain strictly focused on currency pairs only, using standardized symbols to avoid any copy-execution conflicts across different brokers.

Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)

Skill / Trait Level
Risk Management ★★★★★
Trade Consistency ★★★★★
Emotional Control ★★★★☆
Patience / Timing ★★★★★
Risk Aversion ★★★★☆
Diversification ★★★★☆
Aggressive Exposure ★☆☆☆☆
Profit Optimization ★★★☆☆

📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy

  • 💰 Current price: 30 USD

  • 👥 Up to 100 subscribers:
    The price will be adjusted to 35 USD.

  • 🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:
    The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently.

  • 🔒 Price protection:
    Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.

👉 This pricing structure rewards early subscribers and supports sustainable, long-term signal growth.


2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
