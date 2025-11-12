SignaleKategorien
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 74%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
232
Gewinntrades:
159 (68.53%)
Verlusttrades:
73 (31.47%)
Bester Trade:
44.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
453.66 USD (87 059 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-168.30 USD (19 797 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (55.41 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
66.70 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading-Aktivität:
60.05%
Max deposit load:
16.46%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
25
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.95
Long-Positionen:
138 (59.48%)
Short-Positionen:
94 (40.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.70
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-56.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-56.66 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
22.22%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
57.68 USD (8.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.32% (57.68 USD)
Kapital:
13.32% (67.93 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCHF 28
.USTECHCash 22
EURUSD 19
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 16
USDCAD 16
CADJPY 10
GBPAUD 10
GBPCAD 10
EURJPY 9
AUDJPY 9
EURAUD 9
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD 6
AUDUSD 6
CHFJPY 6
CADCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
EURNZD 4
EURCHF 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 3
.USTECHCash 119
EURUSD -10
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD 16
USDCAD -7
CADJPY 34
GBPAUD 27
GBPCAD 16
EURJPY 12
AUDJPY 17
EURAUD 3
NZDJPY 7
EURCAD 7
NZDUSD -2
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 0
GBPNZD 13
EURNZD -2
EURCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD -1
.US500Cash 1
GBPCHF 1
NZDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 535
.USTECHCash 45K
EURUSD -486
USDJPY 1.3K
GBPUSD 1.5K
USDCAD -722
CADJPY 3.5K
GBPAUD 4.3K
GBPCAD 2.4K
EURJPY 708
AUDJPY 2.7K
EURAUD 556
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 1K
NZDUSD -77
AUDUSD 843
CHFJPY 606
CADCHF 89
GBPNZD 2.3K
EURNZD -336
EURCHF 222
GBPJPY 400
AUDCAD -82
.US500Cash 458
GBPCHF 123
NZDCAD -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +44.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +55.41 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -56.66 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 149
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 91
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1204
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 1395
noch 521 ...
Following a 100k€ master account. 

🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.

Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.

This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.

From December 24th, 2025 to approximately January 5th, 2026, no trades will be placed in the market.
This system is specifically designed and optimized to operate in the Forex market. While a few positions were initially opened in other asset classes, the strategy will now remain strictly focused on currency pairs only, using standardized symbols to avoid any copy-execution conflicts across different brokers.

Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)

Skill / Trait Level
Risk Management ★★★★★
Trade Consistency ★★★★★
Emotional Control ★★★★☆
Patience / Timing ★★★★★
Risk Aversion ★★★★☆
Diversification ★★★★☆
Aggressive Exposure ★☆☆☆☆
Profit Optimization ★★★☆☆

📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy

  • 💰 Current price: 30 USD

  • 👥 Up to 100 subscribers:
    The price will be adjusted to 35 USD.

  • 🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:
    The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently.

  • 🔒 Price protection:
    Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.



2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
