SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / NEXUS4
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
10
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (80.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (20.00%)
En iyi işlem:
11.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.74 USD
Brüt kâr:
32.64 USD (2 592 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.92 USD (65 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (18.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
18.73 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.82
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
17.66
Alış işlemleri:
8 (80.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (20.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
17.00
Beklenen getiri:
3.07 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.08 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.74 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
7.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1.74 USD (0.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.39% (1.74 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURJPY 15
USDJPY 9
CADJPY 8
NZDUSD -2
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURJPY 1.1K
USDJPY 715
CADJPY 662
NZDUSD -33
AUDJPY 103
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +11.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.74 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
KTM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 27
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
MTCOOK-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 3
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 3
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 9
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 22
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.06 × 18
Tickmill-Live10
0.06 × 16
ICMarkets-Live06
0.06 × 16
EGlobal-Classic3
0.07 × 15
TitanFX-04
0.07 × 30
ICMarkets-Live20
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live02
0.13 × 78
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.13 × 38
273 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

🚀 This manual strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

İnceleme yok
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol