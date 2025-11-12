- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURJPY
|15
|USDJPY
|9
|CADJPY
|8
|NZDUSD
|-2
|AUDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|715
|CADJPY
|662
|NZDUSD
|-33
|AUDJPY
|103
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 13
|
MTCOOK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 3
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 3
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
Meksa-Meksa
|0.00 × 1
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.06 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.06 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.06 × 16
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.07 × 15
|
TitanFX-04
|0.07 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.07 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.13 × 78
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.13 × 38
🚀 This manual strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹
⏳ This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.