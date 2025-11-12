시그널섹션
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

0 리뷰
안정성
9
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 87%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
268
이익 거래:
183 (68.28%)
손실 거래:
85 (31.72%)
최고의 거래:
44.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-9.95 USD
총 수익:
512.10 USD (95 097 pips)
총 손실:
-190.42 USD (21 818 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
23 (55.41 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
66.70 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.27
거래 활동:
58.86%
최대 입금량:
16.46%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
20
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
5.58
롱(주식매수):
155 (57.84%)
숏(주식차입매도):
113 (42.16%)
수익 요인:
2.69
기대수익:
1.20 USD
평균 이익:
2.80 USD
평균 손실:
-2.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-56.66 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-56.66 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
23.51%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
57.68 USD (8.23%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
11.32% (57.68 USD)
자본금별:
13.32% (67.93 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDCHF 30
.USTECHCash 22
USDJPY 19
GBPUSD 19
EURUSD 19
USDCAD 16
AUDJPY 12
CADJPY 11
GBPAUD 11
EURAUD 11
GBPCAD 10
EURCAD 10
EURJPY 9
NZDJPY 9
EURGBP 8
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD 6
EURNZD 6
CHFJPY 6
CADCHF 5
GBPNZD 5
EURCHF 3
NZDCAD 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
AUDNZD 2
GBPCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDCHF 3
.USTECHCash 119
USDJPY 24
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD -10
USDCAD -7
AUDJPY 18
CADJPY 34
GBPAUD 35
EURAUD 11
GBPCAD 16
EURCAD 5
EURJPY 12
NZDJPY 6
EURGBP -7
AUDUSD 12
NZDUSD -2
EURNZD 1
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 0
GBPNZD 13
EURCHF 2
NZDCAD 5
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD -1
.US500Cash 1
AUDNZD 2
GBPCHF 1
AUDCHF 6
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDCHF 501
.USTECHCash 45K
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPUSD 1.7K
EURUSD -486
USDCAD -722
AUDJPY 3.1K
CADJPY 3.6K
GBPAUD 5.4K
EURAUD 1.8K
GBPCAD 2.4K
EURCAD 849
EURJPY 708
NZDJPY 990
EURGBP -494
AUDUSD 1.3K
NZDUSD -77
EURNZD 403
CHFJPY 606
CADCHF 89
GBPNZD 2.3K
EURCHF 222
NZDCAD 685
GBPJPY 400
AUDCAD -82
.US500Cash 458
AUDNZD 399
GBPCHF 123
AUDCHF 446
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +44.60 USD
최악의 거래: -10 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +55.41 USD
연속 최대 손실: -56.66 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
UniverseWheel-Live
0.31 × 99
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 269
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1209
523 더...
Following a 100k€ master account. 

🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.

Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.

This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.

From December 24th, 2025 to approximately January 5th, 2026, no trades will be placed in the market.
This system is specifically designed and optimized to operate in the Forex market. While a few positions were initially opened in other asset classes, the strategy will now remain strictly focused on currency pairs only, using standardized symbols to avoid any copy-execution conflicts across different brokers.

Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)

Skill / Trait Level
Risk Management ★★★★★
Trade Consistency ★★★★★
Emotional Control ★★★★☆
Patience / Timing ★★★★★
Risk Aversion ★★★★☆
Diversification ★★★★☆
Aggressive Exposure ★☆☆☆☆
Profit Optimization ★★★☆☆

📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy

  • 💰 Current price: 30 USD

  • 👥 Up to 100 subscribers:
    The price will be adjusted to 35 USD.

  • 🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:
    The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently.

  • 🔒 Price protection:
    Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.



리뷰 없음
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
