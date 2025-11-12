- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|30
|.USTECHCash
|22
|USDJPY
|19
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|19
|USDCAD
|16
|AUDJPY
|12
|CADJPY
|11
|GBPAUD
|11
|EURAUD
|11
|GBPCAD
|10
|EURCAD
|10
|EURJPY
|9
|NZDJPY
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|6
|EURNZD
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|CADCHF
|5
|GBPNZD
|5
|EURCHF
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|.US500Cash
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDCHF
|3
|.USTECHCash
|119
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|-10
|USDCAD
|-7
|AUDJPY
|18
|CADJPY
|34
|GBPAUD
|35
|EURAUD
|11
|GBPCAD
|16
|EURCAD
|5
|EURJPY
|12
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|-7
|AUDUSD
|12
|NZDUSD
|-2
|EURNZD
|1
|CHFJPY
|3
|CADCHF
|0
|GBPNZD
|13
|EURCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|5
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|-1
|.US500Cash
|1
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDCHF
|501
|.USTECHCash
|45K
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|-486
|USDCAD
|-722
|AUDJPY
|3.1K
|CADJPY
|3.6K
|GBPAUD
|5.4K
|EURAUD
|1.8K
|GBPCAD
|2.4K
|EURCAD
|849
|EURJPY
|708
|NZDJPY
|990
|EURGBP
|-494
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-77
|EURNZD
|403
|CHFJPY
|606
|CADCHF
|89
|GBPNZD
|2.3K
|EURCHF
|222
|NZDCAD
|685
|GBPJPY
|400
|AUDCAD
|-82
|.US500Cash
|458
|AUDNZD
|399
|GBPCHF
|123
|AUDCHF
|446
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
|0.00 × 4
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 7
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.24 × 153
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.29 × 7
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.29 × 41
|
JustForex-Live
|0.30 × 217
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.31 × 99
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.32 × 1620
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.34 × 41
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.34 × 90
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.35 × 110
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.38 × 37
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.38 × 269
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.38 × 1209
Following a 100k€ master account.
🚀 This MANUAL strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹
⏳ This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.
The strategy is designed to achieve an average monthly return of 15–20% under normal market conditions. It is important to note that performance is not linear and may vary depending on macroeconomic factors and overall market volatility.
Risk management is a core component of the system, with a maximum drawdown typically kept below 15%. On certain occasions, returns may exceed the expected range when multiple favorable conditions align (technical, fundamental, and sentiment-based). However, these scenarios are not considered the standard and should not be used as a baseline for future expectations.
This balance of consistent performance, controlled risk, and disciplined execution forms the foundation of the strategy.From December 24th, 2025 to approximately January 5th, 2026, no trades will be placed in the market.
This system is specifically designed and optimized to operate in the Forex market. While a few positions were initially opened in other asset classes, the strategy will now remain strictly focused on currency pairs only, using standardized symbols to avoid any copy-execution conflicts across different brokers.
Trading Style (Radar / Spider Chart)
|Skill / Trait
|Level
|Risk Management
|★★★★★
|Trade Consistency
|★★★★★
|Emotional Control
|★★★★☆
|Patience / Timing
|★★★★★
|Risk Aversion
|★★★★☆
|Diversification
|★★★★☆
|Aggressive Exposure
|★☆☆☆☆
|Profit Optimization
|★★★☆☆
📌 Signal Price and Subscription Policy
-
💰 Current price: 30 USD
-
👥 Up to 100 subscribers:
The price will be adjusted to 35 USD.
-
🚀 From 200 subscribers onwards:
The price will be set at 40 USD and will remain fixed permanently.
-
🔒 Price protection:
Active subscribers keep the price at which they subscribed, even after future price increases.
