RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

NEXUS4

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (20.00%)
Best Trade:
11.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
32.64 USD (2 592 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.92 USD (65 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (18.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
18.73 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.82
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 ore
Fattore di recupero:
17.66
Long Trade:
8 (80.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (20.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
17.00
Profitto previsto:
3.07 USD
Profitto medio:
4.08 USD
Perdita media:
-0.96 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.74 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
7.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.74 USD (0.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.39% (1.74 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURJPY 15
USDJPY 9
CADJPY 8
NZDUSD -2
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURJPY 1.1K
USDJPY 715
CADJPY 662
NZDUSD -33
AUDJPY 103
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.77 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.74 USD

🚀 This manual strategy combines four crucial market factors — trend direction, inter-asset correlations, early-week momentum, and precise timing — to achieve consistent and stable results. 📊 Built for disciplined traders, it delivers steady returns with low drawdown, optimizing risk and reward. ⚙️ Stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown parameters are set weekly after analyzing key assets. Backed by over 20 years of market experience, it’s crafted for performance, precision, and long-term growth. 💹


This is a pure swing trading strategy, focused on capturing medium-term market movements lasting 2 to 3 days. 📈 Forget about scalpers chasing 3–5 pips — this system is built for traders who value patience, precision, and consistent returns.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.12 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
