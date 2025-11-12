SignalsSections
Ahsan Akber

AsonMaking

Ahsan Akber
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -64%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
164
Profit Trades:
110 (67.07%)
Loss Trades:
54 (32.93%)
Best trade:
518.98 USD
Worst trade:
-309.76 USD
Gross Profit:
7 639.97 USD (292 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 299.59 USD (242 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (892.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
892.27 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.18%
Max deposit load:
299.47%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
79 (48.17%)
Short Trades:
85 (51.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
2.08 USD
Average Profit:
69.45 USD
Average Loss:
-135.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-681.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-681.20 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
76.74%
Annual Forecast:
931.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
685.06 USD
Maximal:
1 483.51 USD (82.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.25% (1 481.31 USD)
By Equity:
65.03% (104.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 163
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 346
GBPJPY -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 50K
GBPJPY 15
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +518.98 USD
Worst trade: -310 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +892.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -681.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real35" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Taking $100-200 per trade for RR1 on Gold.

Join me and enjoy the profits daily!

No reviews
2026.01.17 11:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 11:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 08:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 11:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 09:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 10:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.04 09:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.04 08:48
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.03 12:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 09:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 09:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
