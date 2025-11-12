- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
164
Profit Trades:
110 (67.07%)
Loss Trades:
54 (32.93%)
Best trade:
518.98 USD
Worst trade:
-309.76 USD
Gross Profit:
7 639.97 USD (292 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 299.59 USD (242 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (892.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
892.27 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.18%
Max deposit load:
299.47%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
79 (48.17%)
Short Trades:
85 (51.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
2.08 USD
Average Profit:
69.45 USD
Average Loss:
-135.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-681.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-681.20 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
76.74%
Annual Forecast:
931.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
685.06 USD
Maximal:
1 483.51 USD (82.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.25% (1 481.31 USD)
By Equity:
65.03% (104.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|163
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|346
|GBPJPY
|-6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|50K
|GBPJPY
|15
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +518.98 USD
Worst trade: -310 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +892.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -681.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real35" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Taking $100-200 per trade for RR1 on Gold.
Join me and enjoy the profits daily!
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
USD
400
USD
USD
14
0%
164
67%
1%
1.04
2.08
USD
USD
98%
1:500