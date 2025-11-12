SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SANS33
Inyoman Adi Putrayasa

SANS33

Inyoman Adi Putrayasa
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
43 (43.00%)
Loss Trades:
57 (57.00%)
Best trade:
247.83 USD
Worst trade:
-202.17 USD
Gross Profit:
5 144.31 USD (122 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 999.07 USD (116 150 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 247.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 247.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.15%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
57 (57.00%)
Short Trades:
43 (43.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
11.45 USD
Average Profit:
119.64 USD
Average Loss:
-70.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-861.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-861.49 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
14.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
950.30 USD
Maximal:
1 273.27 USD (16.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.69% (1 273.27 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (242.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
EURJPY 5
EURGBP 3
CADJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 1
USDJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
EURUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
EURJPY 25
EURGBP -21
CADJPY -63
NZDJPY 27
AUDJPY -15
EURNZD -56
USDCAD 37
USDCHF 27
USDJPY -20
NZDUSD 16
EURUSD -20
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6K
EURJPY 1K
EURGBP -244
CADJPY -2.4K
NZDJPY 1.4K
AUDJPY 0
EURNZD -1.9K
USDCAD 2.3K
USDCHF 749
USDJPY -1K
NZDUSD 356
EURUSD -374
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +247.83 USD
Worst trade: -202 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 247.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -861.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MIGCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 30
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TMS-Live
0.00 × 8
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
306 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Focus on the R:R ratio | No revenge trade | measurable consecutive losses 
No reviews
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 17:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 04:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 23:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 06:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 06:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SANS33
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
9
0%
100
43%
97%
1.28
11.45
USD
14%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.