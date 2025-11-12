- Growth
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
43 (43.00%)
Loss Trades:
57 (57.00%)
Best trade:
247.83 USD
Worst trade:
-202.17 USD
Gross Profit:
5 144.31 USD (122 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 999.07 USD (116 150 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 247.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 247.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.15%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
57 (57.00%)
Short Trades:
43 (43.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
11.45 USD
Average Profit:
119.64 USD
Average Loss:
-70.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-861.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-861.49 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
14.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
950.30 USD
Maximal:
1 273.27 USD (16.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.69% (1 273.27 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (242.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|76
|EURJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|25
|EURGBP
|-21
|CADJPY
|-63
|NZDJPY
|27
|AUDJPY
|-15
|EURNZD
|-56
|USDCAD
|37
|USDCHF
|27
|USDJPY
|-20
|NZDUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|-20
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|EURJPY
|1K
|EURGBP
|-244
|CADJPY
|-2.4K
|NZDJPY
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|0
|EURNZD
|-1.9K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|749
|USDJPY
|-1K
|NZDUSD
|356
|EURUSD
|-374
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +247.83 USD
Worst trade: -202 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 247.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -861.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MIGCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 30
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Focus on the R:R ratio | No revenge trade | measurable consecutive losses
No reviews
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
9
0%
100
43%
97%
1.28
11.45
USD
USD
14%
1:50