Konstantin Startsev

AIScalper ultra

Konstantin Startsev
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 147%
Bybit-Live-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
244
Profit Trades:
202 (82.78%)
Loss Trades:
42 (17.21%)
Best trade:
2.38 UST
Worst trade:
-22.12 UST
Gross Profit:
182.83 UST (22 607 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.12 UST (11 803 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
129 (123.82 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
123.82 UST (129)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
95.54%
Max deposit load:
57.99%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
130 (53.28%)
Short Trades:
114 (46.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.24 UST
Average Profit:
0.91 UST
Average Loss:
-2.98 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-89.80 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.80 UST (12)
Monthly growth:
16.83%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.62 UST
Maximal:
89.92 UST (56.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.83% (90.52 UST)
By Equity:
78.59% (160.00 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY+ 94
USDCAD+ 55
EURUSD+ 49
USDCHF+ 46
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY+ 19
USDCAD+ 7
EURUSD+ 24
USDCHF+ 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY+ 4.7K
USDCAD+ 1.5K
EURUSD+ 3.2K
USDCHF+ 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.38 UST
Worst trade: -22 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 129
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.82 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.80 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.