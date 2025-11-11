SignalsSections
Andi Irawan

Shena Trader

Andi Irawan
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
427
Profit Trades:
189 (44.26%)
Loss Trades:
238 (55.74%)
Best trade:
505.20 USD
Worst trade:
-544.65 USD
Gross Profit:
76 152.67 USD (769 916 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 370.12 USD (706 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (6 511.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 511.50 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
7.67%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
329 (77.05%)
Short Trades:
98 (22.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
11.20 USD
Average Profit:
402.92 USD
Average Loss:
-299.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-5 927.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 927.80 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-21.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 790.62 USD
Maximal:
22 064.41 USD (108.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.48% (22 064.41 USD)
By Equity:
7.07% (1 401.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 427
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 63K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +505.20 USD
Worst trade: -545 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 511.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 927.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
Target 5% per month
No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 09:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 05:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 15:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.11 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
