Trades:
427
Profit Trades:
189 (44.26%)
Loss Trades:
238 (55.74%)
Best trade:
505.20 USD
Worst trade:
-544.65 USD
Gross Profit:
76 152.67 USD (769 916 pips)
Gross Loss:
-71 370.12 USD (706 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (6 511.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 511.50 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
7.67%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
329 (77.05%)
Short Trades:
98 (22.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
11.20 USD
Average Profit:
402.92 USD
Average Loss:
-299.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-5 927.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 927.80 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-21.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 790.62 USD
Maximal:
22 064.41 USD (108.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.48% (22 064.41 USD)
By Equity:
7.07% (1 401.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|427
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|63K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
