- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
35 (85.36%)
Loss Trades:
6 (14.63%)
Best trade:
2.46 USD
Worst trade:
-5.18 USD
Gross Profit:
27.09 USD (2 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.90 USD (1 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (10.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
65.52%
Max deposit load:
129.85%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.35
Long Trades:
31 (75.61%)
Short Trades:
10 (24.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
0.77 USD
Average Loss:
-2.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.18 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.18 USD
Maximal:
5.18 USD (25.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.50% (4.10 USD)
By Equity:
43.52% (7.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|22
|EURUSDd
|19
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|9
|EURUSDd
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|946
|EURUSDd
|329
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.46 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 4
|
NordFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 21
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
HalifaxPro-Live
|0.00 × 10
Долгий и интересный путь от 20$ до 100k$
Все будет медленно и уверенно
Учимся богатеть медленно:)
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
USD
32
USD
USD
9
0%
41
85%
66%
1.81
0.30
USD
USD
44%
1:100