Maksim Bodrov

STIM2025

Maksim Bodrov
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 61%
AMarkets-Real
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
35 (85.36%)
Loss Trades:
6 (14.63%)
Best trade:
2.46 USD
Worst trade:
-5.18 USD
Gross Profit:
27.09 USD (2 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.90 USD (1 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (10.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
65.52%
Max deposit load:
129.85%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.35
Long Trades:
31 (75.61%)
Short Trades:
10 (24.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
0.77 USD
Average Loss:
-2.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.18 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.18 USD
Maximal:
5.18 USD (25.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.50% (4.10 USD)
By Equity:
43.52% (7.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 22
EURUSDd 19
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 9
EURUSDd 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 946
EURUSDd 329
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.46 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 4
NordFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 18
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 21
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 5
HalifaxPro-Live
0.00 × 10
Долгий и интересный путь от 20$ до 100k$

Все будет медленно и уверенно

Учимся богатеть медленно:)

2025.12.26 20:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 10:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 20:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 03:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 15:41
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 07:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 07:20
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 07:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
STIM2025
50 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
32
USD
9
0%
41
85%
66%
1.81
0.30
USD
44%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.