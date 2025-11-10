SignalsSections
Akl Keyrouz

KiraCat

Akl Keyrouz
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
201
Profit Trades:
175 (87.06%)
Loss Trades:
26 (12.94%)
Best trade:
319.20 USD
Worst trade:
-312.81 USD
Gross Profit:
7 339.48 USD (932 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 321.73 USD (456 233 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (1 410.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 410.49 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
70.80%
Max deposit load:
6.69%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.02
Long Trades:
103 (51.24%)
Short Trades:
98 (48.76%)
Profit Factor:
3.16
Expected Payoff:
24.96 USD
Average Profit:
41.94 USD
Average Loss:
-89.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 000.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 000.38 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.96%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 000.38 USD (8.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.60% (1 000.38 USD)
By Equity:
19.10% (3 954.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 196
US100 4
XAUUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 5K
US100 63
XAUUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 467K
US100 9K
XAUUSD 6
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +319.20 USD
Worst trade: -313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 410.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 000.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.25 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.97 × 273
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
For inquiries contact me through:

Whatsapp: +995 551 15 79 63

Telegram:@aklkeyrouz

No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 18:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:1 - 1:500
2025.11.26 21:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 19:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 18:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 17:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 19:43
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 19:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 19:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KiraCat
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
7
5%
201
87%
71%
3.16
24.96
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

