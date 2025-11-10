- Growth
Trades:
201
Profit Trades:
175 (87.06%)
Loss Trades:
26 (12.94%)
Best trade:
319.20 USD
Worst trade:
-312.81 USD
Gross Profit:
7 339.48 USD (932 311 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 321.73 USD (456 233 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (1 410.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 410.49 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
70.80%
Max deposit load:
6.69%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.02
Long Trades:
103 (51.24%)
Short Trades:
98 (48.76%)
Profit Factor:
3.16
Expected Payoff:
24.96 USD
Average Profit:
41.94 USD
Average Loss:
-89.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 000.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 000.38 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.96%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 000.38 USD (8.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.60% (1 000.38 USD)
By Equity:
19.10% (3 954.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|196
|US100
|4
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|5K
|US100
|63
|XAUUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|467K
|US100
|9K
|XAUUSD
|6
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +319.20 USD
Worst trade: -313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 410.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 000.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
For inquiries contact me through:
Whatsapp: +995 551 15 79 63
Telegram:@aklkeyrouz
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
23K
USD
USD
7
5%
201
87%
71%
3.16
24.96
USD
USD
19%
1:500