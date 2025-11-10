The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-Demo 0.00 × 1 DooGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 6 GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 XBTFX-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 1 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 2 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.12 × 42 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.18 × 11 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.38 × 197 CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5 0.44 × 9 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 ICMarkets-MT5 0.58 × 36 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 0.62 × 79 VTMarkets-Live 0.68 × 226 StriforLLC-Live 0.72 × 18 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.77 × 8299 XMTrading-MT5 3 0.79 × 5680 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.85 × 41 Exness-MT5Real8 0.99 × 969 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.00 × 4 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.00 × 21 Exness-MT5Real12 1.01 × 164 150 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor