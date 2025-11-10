- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
345 (83.73%)
Loss Trades:
67 (16.26%)
Best trade:
133.61 GBP
Worst trade:
-54.65 GBP
Gross Profit:
3 252.64 GBP (43 672 pips)
Gross Loss:
-731.62 GBP (7 720 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (224.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.31 GBP (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
87.98%
Max deposit load:
8.87%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
34.11
Long Trades:
230 (55.83%)
Short Trades:
182 (44.17%)
Profit Factor:
4.45
Expected Payoff:
6.12 GBP
Average Profit:
9.43 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.92 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-68.68 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.76 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
15.22%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 GBP
Maximal:
73.90 GBP (1.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (75.19 GBP)
By Equity:
7.42% (544.08 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|153
|XAUUSD
|93
|AUDCAD
|58
|EURUSD
|52
|AUDNZD
|16
|XTIUSD
|14
|EURAUD
|7
|NZDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|615
|XAUUSD
|608
|AUDCAD
|371
|EURUSD
|595
|AUDNZD
|102
|XTIUSD
|315
|EURAUD
|77
|NZDCAD
|120
|NZDUSD
|268
|USDCAD
|44
|AUDUSD
|69
|GBPCHF
|69
|GBPCAD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|11K
|XAUUSD
|9.6K
|AUDCAD
|5.3K
|EURUSD
|4.8K
|AUDNZD
|672
|XTIUSD
|353
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|313
|USDCAD
|630
|AUDUSD
|148
|GBPCHF
|229
|GBPCAD
|54
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +133.61 GBP
Worst trade: -55 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.68 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.18 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 197
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.77 × 8299
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5680
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.85 × 41
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.99 × 969
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
Trade is boring but stable for everyone.
Better use low spread broker like : ICmarket
Join me, take profit together!
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
50%
3
2K
USD
USD
7.5K
GBP
GBP
9
79%
412
83%
88%
4.44
6.12
GBP
GBP
7%
1:500