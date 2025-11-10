SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Stay Boring
Wai Hang Chan

Stay Boring

Wai Hang Chan
Reliability
9 weeks
3 / 2K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 50%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
345 (83.73%)
Loss Trades:
67 (16.26%)
Best trade:
133.61 GBP
Worst trade:
-54.65 GBP
Gross Profit:
3 252.64 GBP (43 672 pips)
Gross Loss:
-731.62 GBP (7 720 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (224.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.31 GBP (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
87.98%
Max deposit load:
8.87%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
34.11
Long Trades:
230 (55.83%)
Short Trades:
182 (44.17%)
Profit Factor:
4.45
Expected Payoff:
6.12 GBP
Average Profit:
9.43 GBP
Average Loss:
-10.92 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-68.68 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.76 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
15.22%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 GBP
Maximal:
73.90 GBP (1.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (75.19 GBP)
By Equity:
7.42% (544.08 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 153
XAUUSD 93
AUDCAD 58
EURUSD 52
AUDNZD 16
XTIUSD 14
EURAUD 7
NZDCAD 6
NZDUSD 5
USDCAD 5
AUDUSD 1
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 615
XAUUSD 608
AUDCAD 371
EURUSD 595
AUDNZD 102
XTIUSD 315
EURAUD 77
NZDCAD 120
NZDUSD 268
USDCAD 44
AUDUSD 69
GBPCHF 69
GBPCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 11K
XAUUSD 9.6K
AUDCAD 5.3K
EURUSD 4.8K
AUDNZD 672
XTIUSD 353
EURAUD 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.1K
NZDUSD 313
USDCAD 630
AUDUSD 148
GBPCHF 229
GBPCAD 54
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +133.61 GBP
Worst trade: -55 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -68.68 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.18 × 11
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 197
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.77 × 8299
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5680
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.85 × 41
Exness-MT5Real8
0.99 × 969
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
150 more...
Trade is boring but stable for everyone.

Better use low spread broker like : ICmarket

Join me, take profit together!

2025.11.10 17:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Stay Boring
30 USD per month
50%
3
2K
USD
7.5K
GBP
9
79%
412
83%
88%
4.44
6.12
GBP
7%
1:500
