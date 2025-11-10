SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Daniel Ex Thor
Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais

Daniel Ex Thor

Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
160 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
30 (15.79%)
Best trade:
102.49 USD
Worst trade:
-129.48 USD
Gross Profit:
2 823.33 USD (29 243 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 856.57 USD (13 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (502.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
502.01 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
1.29%
Max deposit load:
7.68%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
138 (72.63%)
Short Trades:
52 (27.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
5.09 USD
Average Profit:
17.65 USD
Average Loss:
-61.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-238.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.13 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.74%
Annual Forecast:
166.69%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
486.30 USD (23.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.52% (486.30 USD)
By Equity:
5.61% (101.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 113
XAUUSD 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 639
XAUUSD 328
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 6.5K
XAUUSD 9.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.49 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +502.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
12.15 × 33
Exness-MT5Real31
15.47 × 30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Xauusd Now
No reviews
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 17:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 22:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 02:01
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 247 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Daniel Ex Thor
30 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
40
99%
190
84%
1%
1.52
5.09
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.