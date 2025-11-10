SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BB GOLD 1k
Iyan Sauri

BB GOLD 1k

Iyan Sauri
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 60%
Monex-Server2
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
486
Profit Trades:
366 (75.30%)
Loss Trades:
120 (24.69%)
Best trade:
80.08 USD
Worst trade:
-201.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 843.89 USD (89 433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 343.08 USD (68 545 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (49.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.20 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
9.82%
Max deposit load:
63.32%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
242 (49.79%)
Short Trades:
244 (50.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
5.04 USD
Average Loss:
-11.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-213.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-331.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.82%
Annual Forecast:
216.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
196.60 USD
Maximal:
331.50 USD (29.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.21% (331.50 USD)
By Equity:
46.67% (497.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 486
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 501
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.08 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -213.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 16:51
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 49% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 13:06
High current drawdown in 51% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
High current drawdown in 51% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 01:45
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BB GOLD 1k
30 USD per month
60%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
23
100%
486
75%
10%
1.37
1.03
USD
47%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.