Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
133 (78.23%)
Loss Trades:
37 (21.76%)
Best trade:
12.17 USD
Worst trade:
-11.44 USD
Gross Profit:
68.67 USD (66 843 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.19 USD (37 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (4.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.43 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
62.51%
Max deposit load:
1.70%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
122 (71.76%)
Short Trades:
48 (28.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
0.52 USD
Average Loss:
-1.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-6.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.69 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.14 USD
Maximal:
33.14 USD (6.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.44% (32.64 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (24.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|154
|NZDCADm#
|7
|AUDNZDm#
|5
|AUDCADm#
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|13
|NZDCADm#
|1
|AUDNZDm#
|0
|AUDCADm#
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|28K
|NZDCADm#
|832
|AUDNZDm#
|509
|AUDCADm#
|400
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +12.17 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
