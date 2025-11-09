The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live01 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 3 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live05 0.25 × 4 EquitiGroup-Live 0.33 × 3 Tickmill-Live 0.35 × 896 ICMarkets-Live04 0.36 × 45 ICMarkets-Live18 0.50 × 60 Tickmill-Live02 0.51 × 1404 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.57 × 63 ICMarkets-Live09 0.67 × 3 TickmillAsia-Live06 0.67 × 6 ICMarkets-Live07 0.79 × 606 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.83 × 29 LQD1-Live01 0.90 × 98 ICMarkets-Live15 0.94 × 16 ICMarkets-Live22 0.95 × 40 EurotradeSA-Live01 0.95 × 22 AxioryAsia-02Live 1.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live04 1.05 × 82 Pepperstone-Edge12 1.08 × 66 RoboForex-Prime 1.08 × 25 ICMarkets-Live14 1.09 × 70 Tickcopy-Real 1.20 × 5 66 more...