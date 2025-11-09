- Growth
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
120 (69.36%)
Loss Trades:
53 (30.64%)
Best trade:
16.85 USD
Worst trade:
-22.13 USD
Gross Profit:
414.61 USD (171 641 pips)
Gross Loss:
-290.34 USD (58 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (155.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.37 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
6.55%
Max deposit load:
122.72%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
97 (56.07%)
Short Trades:
76 (43.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
3.46 USD
Average Loss:
-5.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-152.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.89 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
7.09%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.98 USD
Maximal:
152.89 USD (19.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.71% (152.89 USD)
By Equity:
77.08% (497.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|125
|ETHUSD
|30
|EURUSD
|11
|BTCUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|90
|ETHUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.7K
|ETHUSD
|47K
|EURUSD
|338
|BTCUSD
|56K
|EURGBP
|13
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.85 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.25 × 4
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.35 × 896
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.36 × 45
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.51 × 1404
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.57 × 63
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.79 × 606
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.83 × 29
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.94 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.95 × 40
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.95 × 22
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.05 × 82
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.08 × 66
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.08 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.09 × 70
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.20 × 5
No reviews
Finalizamos o ano com mais de 20% de retorno (em apenas dois meses)! Voltamos ano que vem. Boas Festas a todos!!
