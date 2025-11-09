SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / JVieira Forex
Jean Vieira

JVieira Forex

Jean Vieira
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 77 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
120 (69.36%)
Loss Trades:
53 (30.64%)
Best trade:
16.85 USD
Worst trade:
-22.13 USD
Gross Profit:
414.61 USD (171 641 pips)
Gross Loss:
-290.34 USD (58 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (155.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
155.37 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
6.55%
Max deposit load:
122.72%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
97 (56.07%)
Short Trades:
76 (43.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
3.46 USD
Average Loss:
-5.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-152.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.89 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
7.09%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.98 USD
Maximal:
152.89 USD (19.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.71% (152.89 USD)
By Equity:
77.08% (497.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 125
ETHUSD 30
EURUSD 11
BTCUSD 6
EURGBP 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 90
ETHUSD 26
EURUSD 3
BTCUSD 6
EURGBP 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.7K
ETHUSD 47K
EURUSD 338
BTCUSD 56K
EURGBP 13
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.85 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.25 × 4
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.35 × 896
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
Tickmill-Live02
0.51 × 1404
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.57 × 63
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live07
0.79 × 606
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.83 × 29
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
ICMarkets-Live15
0.94 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
0.95 × 40
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.95 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.05 × 82
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.08 × 66
RoboForex-Prime
1.08 × 25
ICMarkets-Live14
1.09 × 70
Tickcopy-Real
1.20 × 5
66 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 01:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 23:26 2025.12.08 23:26:33  

Finalizamos o ano com mais de 20% de retorno (em apenas dois meses)! Voltamos ano que vem. Boas Festas a todos!!

2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 04:30
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 04:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.09 22:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
