Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Algo Z
Gui Gen Freddy Tay

Algo Z

Gui Gen Freddy Tay
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 110%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
21 (91.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 (8.70%)
Best trade:
337.87 SGD
Worst trade:
-507.93 SGD
Gross Profit:
3 198.99 SGD (19 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-805.72 SGD (4 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 025.08 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 207.67 SGD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.65
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.65%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
4.70
Long Trades:
14 (60.87%)
Short Trades:
9 (39.13%)
Profit Factor:
3.97
Expected Payoff:
104.06 SGD
Average Profit:
152.33 SGD
Average Loss:
-402.86 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-507.93 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-507.93 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.24 SGD
Maximal:
509.73 SGD (16.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.86% (509.02 SGD)
By Equity:
32.64% (661.02 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
GBPUSD 3
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 99
AUDUSD 249
GBPUSD 596
AUDJPY 129
GBPJPY 489
NZDJPY 40
USDJPY 81
AUDCHF 48
EURGBP 69
USDCAD 190
EURUSD -216
GBPAUD 108
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 829
AUDUSD 2.2K
GBPUSD 2.3K
AUDJPY 2.5K
GBPJPY 5K
NZDJPY 1K
USDJPY 750
AUDCHF 489
EURGBP 499
USDCAD 1.5K
EURUSD -2.5K
GBPAUD 742
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +337.87 SGD
Worst trade: -508 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 025.08 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -507.93 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 156
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.40 × 5
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 225
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.72 × 10138
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5655
Exness-MT5Real8
0.84 × 916
141 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 15:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 07:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 04:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 04:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 23:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 19:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.09 12:04
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.09 12:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 12:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Algo Z
30 USD per month
110%
0
0
USD
8.4K
SGD
7
100%
23
91%
100%
3.97
104.06
SGD
33%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.