Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
21 (91.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 (8.70%)
Best trade:
337.87 SGD
Worst trade:
-507.93 SGD
Gross Profit:
3 198.99 SGD (19 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-805.72 SGD (4 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 025.08 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 207.67 SGD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.65
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.65%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
4.70
Long Trades:
14 (60.87%)
Short Trades:
9 (39.13%)
Profit Factor:
3.97
Expected Payoff:
104.06 SGD
Average Profit:
152.33 SGD
Average Loss:
-402.86 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-507.93 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-507.93 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.24 SGD
Maximal:
509.73 SGD (16.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.86% (509.02 SGD)
By Equity:
32.64% (661.02 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|99
|AUDUSD
|249
|GBPUSD
|596
|AUDJPY
|129
|GBPJPY
|489
|NZDJPY
|40
|USDJPY
|81
|AUDCHF
|48
|EURGBP
|69
|USDCAD
|190
|EURUSD
|-216
|GBPAUD
|108
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|829
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPJPY
|5K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|750
|AUDCHF
|489
|EURGBP
|499
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|-2.5K
|GBPAUD
|742
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +337.87 SGD
Worst trade: -508 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 025.08 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -507.93 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 156
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.40 × 5
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 225
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.72 × 10138
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5655
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.84 × 916
