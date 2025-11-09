SignalsSections
Bintang Susanto Wahyudi

KingMidas3833

Bintang Susanto Wahyudi
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 294%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
773
Profit Trades:
654 (84.60%)
Loss Trades:
119 (15.39%)
Best trade:
3 392.90 USD
Worst trade:
-2 005.00 USD
Gross Profit:
57 566.85 USD (221 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 488.55 USD (178 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (1 490.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 854.50 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
42.43%
Max deposit load:
3.48%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.30
Long Trades:
476 (61.58%)
Short Trades:
297 (38.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
27.27 USD
Average Profit:
88.02 USD
Average Loss:
-306.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-221.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 973.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
29.63%
Annual Forecast:
359.54%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 124.60 USD
Maximal:
3 973.50 USD (38.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.92% (2 005.00 USD)
By Equity:
18.49% (4 242.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 760
GBPUSD 7
EURUSD 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
GBPUSD 50
EURUSD 29
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
GBPUSD 638
EURUSD 409
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 4
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 9
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
292 more...
No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 23:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 10:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
