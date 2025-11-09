- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
773
Profit Trades:
654 (84.60%)
Loss Trades:
119 (15.39%)
Best trade:
3 392.90 USD
Worst trade:
-2 005.00 USD
Gross Profit:
57 566.85 USD (221 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 488.55 USD (178 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (1 490.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 854.50 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
42.43%
Max deposit load:
3.48%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.30
Long Trades:
476 (61.58%)
Short Trades:
297 (38.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
27.27 USD
Average Profit:
88.02 USD
Average Loss:
-306.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-221.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 973.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
29.63%
Annual Forecast:
359.54%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 124.60 USD
Maximal:
3 973.50 USD (38.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.92% (2 005.00 USD)
By Equity:
18.49% (4 242.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|760
|GBPUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|GBPUSD
|50
|EURUSD
|29
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|GBPUSD
|638
|EURUSD
|409
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 392.90 USD
Worst trade: -2 005 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 490.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
294%
0
0
USD
USD
25K
USD
USD
16
99%
773
84%
42%
1.57
27.27
USD
USD
35%
1:200