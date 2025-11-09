SignalsSections
Duong Van Hung

IC 327

Duong Van Hung
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
180 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
75 (29.41%)
Best trade:
27.40 USD
Worst trade:
-16.12 USD
Gross Profit:
304.13 USD (31 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129.30 USD (9 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (20.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.40 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
83.74%
Max deposit load:
13.75%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.35
Long Trades:
172 (67.45%)
Short Trades:
83 (32.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-1.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-12.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.18%
Annual Forecast:
75.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.70 USD (1.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.43% (16.12 USD)
By Equity:
8.31% (100.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 147
EURUSD 102
USDJPY 3
BTCUSD 1
XAUUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 118
EURUSD 42
USDJPY 22
BTCUSD 0
XAUUSD 8
GBPUSD -16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 18K
EURUSD 2K
USDJPY 973
BTCUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 815
GBPUSD -798
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.40 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.52 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 120
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.90 × 1915
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.01 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.20 × 335
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.22 × 754
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
73 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 17:03
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:1000
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 01:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 00:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 00:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 00:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 00:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 03:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 6.02% of days out of the 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 03:34
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.61% of days out of the 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.09 03:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.