- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
180 (70.58%)
Loss Trades:
75 (29.41%)
Best trade:
27.40 USD
Worst trade:
-16.12 USD
Gross Profit:
304.13 USD (31 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129.30 USD (9 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (20.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.40 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
83.74%
Max deposit load:
13.75%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.35
Long Trades:
172 (67.45%)
Short Trades:
83 (32.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-1.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-12.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.18%
Annual Forecast:
75.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.70 USD (1.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.43% (16.12 USD)
By Equity:
8.31% (100.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|147
|EURUSD
|102
|USDJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|118
|EURUSD
|42
|USDJPY
|22
|BTCUSD
|0
|XAUUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|-16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|18K
|EURUSD
|2K
|USDJPY
|973
|BTCUSD
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|815
|GBPUSD
|-798
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.40 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.22 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.52 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 120
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.90 × 1915
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.01 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.20 × 335
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.22 × 754
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
8
97%
255
70%
84%
2.35
0.69
USD
USD
8%
1:300