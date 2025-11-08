SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MGS
Mailan Chatur Rohman

MGS

Mailan Chatur Rohman
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
Exness-Real17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
831
Profit Trades:
527 (63.41%)
Loss Trades:
304 (36.58%)
Best trade:
55.29 USD
Worst trade:
-128.79 USD
Gross Profit:
3 108.40 USD (1 691 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 889.27 USD (1 123 288 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (180.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.70 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.98%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
141
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
628 (75.57%)
Short Trades:
203 (24.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
5.90 USD
Average Loss:
-6.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-636.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-636.83 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
21.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
636.83 USD (15.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.51% (636.83 USD)
By Equity:
11.80% (373.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 509
EURUSD 169
GBPUSD 74
GBPJPY 32
USTEC 25
USDJPY 16
CHFJPY 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 930
EURUSD 61
GBPUSD 113
GBPJPY 72
USTEC -9
USDJPY 38
CHFJPY 15
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 622K
EURUSD 7.2K
GBPUSD 12K
GBPJPY 11K
USTEC -91K
USDJPY 5.8K
CHFJPY 2.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.29 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -636.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.49 × 1549
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
1.23 × 136
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
Exness-Real16
3.69 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live11
4.60 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.73 × 113
VTMarkets-Live
7.33 × 9
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
XMTrading-Real 12
13.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
13.78 × 51
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
scalping griding
M5
Gold, usdjpy, gbpusd, gbpjpy, eurusd
No reviews
2025.11.08 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MGS
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
8
100%
831
63%
100%
1.64
1.47
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.