The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real28 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real17 0.49 × 1549 Exness-Real4 1.11 × 9 Exness-Real18 1.23 × 136 VantageInternational-Demo 3.50 × 2 Exness-Real16 3.69 × 67 ICMarketsSC-Live11 4.60 × 5 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3 5.73 × 113 VTMarkets-Live 7.33 × 9 Exness-Real9 9.42 × 121 XMTrading-Real 12 13.00 × 3 RoboForex-ProCent-5 13.78 × 51 Axi-US18-Live 17.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 22.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live05 23.74 × 295 RoboForex-ProCent-8 113.84 × 90 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor