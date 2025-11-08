- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
831
Profit Trades:
527 (63.41%)
Loss Trades:
304 (36.58%)
Best trade:
55.29 USD
Worst trade:
-128.79 USD
Gross Profit:
3 108.40 USD (1 691 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 889.27 USD (1 123 288 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (180.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.70 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.98%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
141
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
628 (75.57%)
Short Trades:
203 (24.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
5.90 USD
Average Loss:
-6.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-636.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-636.83 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
21.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
636.83 USD (15.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.51% (636.83 USD)
By Equity:
11.80% (373.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|509
|EURUSD
|169
|GBPUSD
|74
|GBPJPY
|32
|USTEC
|25
|USDJPY
|16
|CHFJPY
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|930
|EURUSD
|61
|GBPUSD
|113
|GBPJPY
|72
|USTEC
|-9
|USDJPY
|38
|CHFJPY
|15
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|622K
|EURUSD
|7.2K
|GBPUSD
|12K
|GBPJPY
|11K
|USTEC
|-91K
|USDJPY
|5.8K
|CHFJPY
|2.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.29 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -636.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.49 × 1549
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|1.23 × 136
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|3.69 × 67
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|4.60 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|5.73 × 113
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.33 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|9.42 × 121
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|13.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|13.78 × 51
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|23.74 × 295
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|113.84 × 90
scalping griding
M5
Gold, usdjpy, gbpusd, gbpjpy, eurusd
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
8
100%
831
63%
100%
1.64
1.47
USD
USD
16%
1:500