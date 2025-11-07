- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1510
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8K
|GBPAUD
|-2
|EURUSD
|-6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|63K
|GBPAUD
|-19
|EURUSD
|-73
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Instructions for Signal Subscribers
Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:
1. Minimum Deposit
-
The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.
-
In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.
2. Required Leverage
-
The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.
-
If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.
3. Technical Requirements
-
A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.
-
This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.
4. Contact
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.
USD
EUR
EUR