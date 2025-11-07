SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Silent Gains
Radoslaw Maciej Macek

Silent Gains

Radoslaw Maciej Macek
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 289%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 513
Profit Trades:
1 190 (78.65%)
Loss Trades:
323 (21.35%)
Best trade:
1 415.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-218.52 EUR
Gross Profit:
11 661.22 EUR (126 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 675.81 EUR (63 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (192.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 415.74 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
98.19%
Max deposit load:
3.36%
Latest trade:
27 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.03
Long Trades:
1 062 (70.19%)
Short Trades:
451 (29.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
4.62 EUR
Average Profit:
9.80 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.48 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-99.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-432.80 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
3.38%
Annual Forecast:
41.06%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 EUR
Maximal:
435.64 EUR (5.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.05% (434.35 EUR)
By Equity:
29.33% (2 214.53 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1510
GBPAUD 2
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 8K
GBPAUD -2
EURUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 63K
GBPAUD -19
EURUSD -73
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 415.74 EUR
Worst trade: -219 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +192.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.83 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Instructions for Signal Subscribers

Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:

1. Minimum Deposit

  • The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.

  • In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.

2. Required Leverage

  • The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.

3. Technical Requirements

  • A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.

  • This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.

4. Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.


No reviews
2025.12.03 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 22:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Silent Gains
40 USD per month
289%
0
0
USD
7.5K
EUR
41
98%
1 513
78%
98%
2.49
4.62
EUR
29%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.