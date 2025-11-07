SinaisSeções
Radoslaw Maciej Macek

Silent Gains

Radoslaw Maciej Macek
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
41 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 289%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 513
Negociações com lucro:
1 190 (78.65%)
Negociações com perda:
323 (21.35%)
Melhor negociação:
1 415.74 EUR
Pior negociação:
-218.52 EUR
Lucro bruto:
11 661.22 EUR (126 505 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 675.81 EUR (63 842 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
42 (192.11 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 415.74 EUR (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
98.19%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.36%
Último negócio:
31 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
14 horas
Fator de recuperação:
16.03
Negociações longas:
1 062 (70.19%)
Negociações curtas:
451 (29.81%)
Fator de lucro:
2.49
Valor esperado:
4.62 EUR
Lucro médio:
9.80 EUR
Perda média:
-14.48 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-99.83 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-432.80 EUR (6)
Crescimento mensal:
3.38%
Previsão anual:
41.06%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.09 EUR
Máximo:
435.64 EUR (5.36%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.05% (434.35 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
29.52% (2 228.71 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1510
GBPAUD 2
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 8K
GBPAUD -2
EURUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 63K
GBPAUD -19
EURUSD -73
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 415.74 EUR
Pior negociação: -219 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +192.11 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -99.83 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Instructions for Signal Subscribers

Please read the following requirements to use this trading signal safely and effectively:

1. Minimum Deposit

  • The recommended minimum deposit is 3000 EUR.

  • In very rare situations, the signal may require temporary additional funding to maintain stability.

2. Required Leverage

  • The deposit requirement applies to accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • If your broker offers lower leverage, a higher deposit may be necessary.

3. Technical Requirements

  • A VPS or a very fast and stable internet connection is required for proper signal operation.

  • This ensures accurate and timely copying of all trades.

4. Contact

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via private message on MQL5.


Sem comentários
2025.12.03 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 22:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 09:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 10:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Silent Gains
40 USD por mês
289%
0
0
USD
7.5K
EUR
41
98%
1 513
78%
98%
2.49
4.62
EUR
30%
1:500
Copiar

